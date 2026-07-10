Nkechi Blessing sparked online reactions after sharing her thoughts on relationships, marriage, and personal choices

The actress revealed her stance on dating married men while explaining her preference in relationships

Her comments have caught the attention of social media users about love and modern relationships

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked widespread reactions online after sharing her candid views on relationships and extra-marital affairs.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the 37-year-old actress made it clear that she cannot be with a married man.

Nkechi Blessing reveals her thoughts on dating married men versus younger boys. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

She explained that her decision stems from a desire not to cause pain to another woman.

Blessing stated: “Imagine leaving your husband only to go become a side piece to another woman’s husband. Thunder go really fire some of una… you see me and my younger guys? Leave us alone. I refuse to be the reason for another woman’s tears and sadness.”

She further emphasised that she would rather date younger men than become a married man’s second option or “side piece.”

Her remarks quickly went viral, sparking conversations across social media about fidelity, relationship choices, and the pressures women face in love and marriage.

See Nkechi Blessing's post addressing her take on modern relationships:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing reacted to people who have been criticising her for being single through a series of posts on her Instagram story.

In one of the posts, she shared a photo taken while aboard a flight and said she would rather be single than broke. According to the actress, she would rather enjoy her life than settle for less in a relationship.

She added that, as she made the post, she was "crying" in a first-class cabin on her way to a destination that, according to her, many of her critics could only dream of visiting.

Nkechi Blessing taunts critics with video

In another post on her Instagram page, Nkechi shared a video of herself enjoying the luxury of a first-class cabin.

She was seen eating a variety of meals while making a phone call. In the caption, she claimed that a man once told her he could not afford to buy her a first-class ticket and asked if she would be willing to fly in economy class.

Responding humorously, the actress implied that such an option was not for her. She also hinted that her summer vacation plans were already underway.

Nkechi Blessing sends memo to critics of her love life. Photo credit@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing sends a message to critics

In another Instagram story post, the entrepreneur addressed those speculating about her relationship status. She explained that many people assumed she was single simply because she no longer posts her partner on social media.

According to Nkechi, she is doing what gives her peace of mind and has no intention of showing her man online to prevent people from flooding his direct messages.

She concluded by urging her critics to let her enjoy her life in peace.

A few months ago, the actress publicly revealed that she was single after her previous relationship ended. Shortly afterwards, she began sharing AI-generated images of men alongside affectionate captions, leading many fans to believe she had entered a new relationship.

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them. His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered him with prayers in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng