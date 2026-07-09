Michelle Narin, a US-based Nigerian woman, shared a detailed TikTok video walking viewers through how she compiled her K-1 fiancé visa relationship evidence

She shared how she organised the documents and made a list of the five documents she showed, including transfer receipts

Her practical guide drew wide attention from Nigerians navigating the fiancé visa process, sparking questions in the comments section

Michelle Narin, a US-based Nigerian woman, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a step-by-step breakdown of how she assembled her proof-of-relationship documents ahead of her K-1 fiancé visa interview.

In the video posted in July 2026, Michelle sat in her home and calmly walked viewers through two neatly labelled folders — one marked "original" and the other "photocopy" — packed with printed evidence of her relationship.

A Nigerian lady with US fiancé visa shows what she used as relationship evidence. Photo: @michellenarin

Source: UGC

The materials she held up included money transfer receipts, text message logs, flight itineraries, boarding passes, photographs, screenshots of video calls, phone call logs, greeting cards, and notarised documents from couples therapy and family members, each printed on A4 paper and sorted by category.

Inside Michelle's K-1 Visa Document Folders

A disclaimer banner in the video by @michellenarin made clear that Michelle was sharing her personal experience rather than offering legal advice.

Her tone throughout remained calm and instructional, and she closed by encouraging viewers going through the same immigration process and asking them to like and save the video for reference.

The K-1 visa, commonly called the fiancé visa, allows a foreign national to travel to the United States to marry their American citizen petitioner.

Applicants are typically required to demonstrate that their relationship is genuine, which is why comprehensive documentary evidence is central to the interview process.

Watch how Michelle organised her K-1 visa documents here:

Nigerians React to Michelle's K-1 Visa Video

The video drew a stream of questions and comments from viewers, many of them Nigerians curious about the specifics of what to include.

@Supplement_Skincare_Lekki asked:

"Must he sent receipts of all the money he sends me"

@CHUKWU_DANIEL wrote:

"You really tried on this video thanks so much"

@oghene_baby asked:

"Where did you do your photo prints"

@JOJO_INTERIOR_DESIGNS asked:

"Which of the following documents do you photocopy?"

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng