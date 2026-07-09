Tekno has shared a bold opinion about why relationships and marriages seem different today

The singer believed the COVID-19 lockdown changed how many couples viewed love

His comments about celebrity marriages and modern romance have fueled fresh conversations online

Nigerian Afrobeats star Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has shared his thoughts on why modern relationships no longer seem as genuine as they once were.

The Duro crooner, who also shared how he lost his voice, made the remarks during a recent interview on Cool FM.

He shared how the COVID-19 pandemic may have permanently changed people's approach to relationships.

Tekno says the COVID-19 pandemic may have permanently changed people's approach to relationships. Photos: Tekno.

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, many people stopped giving their hearts fully to love after spending months with their partners during the lockdown.

"People realised they didn't really like each other" - Tekno

Tekno suggested that the COVID-19 lockdown forced many couples to confront realities they had previously ignored.

He explained that spending extended periods together may have exposed cracks in relationships that were once hidden by busy schedules.

According to him, the experience left many people emotionally guarded.

"People got to spend time with their partners that period, so maybe they got to realise they don't really like them," he said.

The singer added that since then, many people have become reluctant to fall deeply in love.

Tekno speaks on marriages

The music star also expressed concern over what he described as the growing struggles in marriages today.

According to him, the institution of marriage appears to be facing more challenges than before.

He further referenced reports involving older public figures and younger celebrities, suggesting that changing social values have affected relationships across different generations.

"Marriages don't work. You even have some of our legends' wives getting chopped by some of the new boys," Tekno stated.

Although he did not mention any names, the remark has attracted attention because of recent conversations surrounding celebrity relationships.

Reflecting on the past, Tekno said he misses a time when love felt more authentic.

He noted that older Nollywood movies often revolved around romance and emotional connection, unlike many productions today, which he believes focus heavily on fame and social media influence.

"There was a time where love was a thing, for real. Even our movies revolved around love. Now our movies are just clout and influencing. It doesn't feel organic," he said.

The singer added that genuine relationships require both presence and absence to truly appreciate one another.

He added:

"If you can't appreciate the absence, the presence doesn't really make sense."

Watch the X video of Tekno speaking on marriage here:

Tekno speaks on Wizkid's influence on his career

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Tekno confirmed his popular track "Rara" drew its core inspiration directly from Wizkid's "Ojuelegba".

Speaking on a recent podcast, the singer explained that both songs share the same musical progression.

He added that he was shocked when he learned that Afrobeats superstar Wizkid almost shelved the classic record before its release.

Source: Legit.ng