Jim Iyke revealed that he went out of his way to destroy his younger sister's relationship because her partner reminded him of his own past lifestyle

The movie star stated that his sister brought home a confident and well-dressed young man whom he immediately opposed

Despite the actor's strong opposition and interference, the couple stayed together and eventually got married

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has made a candid confession that is turning heads online, stating that he once went out of his way to destroy his younger sister's romantic relationship, and his reason for doing so was entirely rooted in seeing his own reflection in the man she loved.

Speaking with entertainment journalist Joey Akan on July 7, 2026, the actor recounted the moment his sister walked in with a well-dressed, confident young man who immediately put him on edge, not because anything was wrong with the guy, but because everything felt too familiar.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke reveals how his personal paranoia almost destroyed his sister's beautiful marriage to a young man. Photo: jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

The actor, who described himself as the "deputy dad" of the family and someone with sharp instincts about people's character, explained that he typically trusts his gut when sizing up anyone who enters his circle.

Jim Iyke said his read on this particular man was actually positive, which made his reaction all the more telling.

"I didn't like him. I just didn't like him. I didn't like him because I saw too much of myself in him, and I thought about everything that I had done and some guy visiting the same thing to my sister, and I was depressed about it," Jim Iyke said.

"He genuinely loves my sister. I picked a bone with him. You know why? Because I saw too much of myself in that guy," he admitted.

Jim Iyke went further to explain the deeper fear driving his behaviour, using a vivid analogy about men who are overexposed to women eventually becoming impossible to satisfy, comparing it to entering a shop full of sneakers and always craving the next pair regardless of how much you love the one you picked.

Despite the whole family warming to the man, Jim Iyke said he held firm in his opposition.

"I imposed my will, separated them, did everything I can to destroy that relationship because I was paranoid," he said.

Jim Iyke says his mother's persistent prayers saved his sister's relationship from his fierce opposition. Photo: jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

How the couple proved him wrong

What makes the story particularly striking is how it ended.

The couple not only stayed together but thrived, eventually marrying and raising a son who is now reportedly excelling in artificial intelligence.

Jim Iyke credited his sister's faith and their mother's persistent prayers for keeping the relationship intact in spite of his interference.

"She's a praying woman. That's the one thing my mom did pretty well. She kept praying, kept confined, kept telling me, 'He's the one. He's the one.' And I refused to see reason," he said.

Reflecting on it all, the actor acknowledged that paranoia, especially for someone who has lived as he has, can push a person toward deeply damaging choices.

"Your paranoia can drive you if especially if you exist in that world can drive you to make terrible choices and decisions at the end of the day," he added.

Watch Jim Iyke speaking about how he tried to destroy his younger sister's relationship below:

Jim Iyke speaks on demons in the entertainment industry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jim Iyke sparked debate after linking the entertainment industry to demonic influences.

The popular actor claimed that many entertainers act like demigods and promote virtues related to Satanism.

He noted that it takes conscious effort for people in the industry to stay connected to God.

Source: Legit.ng