Blaqbonez has slammed Odumodublvck with a staggering N2.55 billion legal demand over alleged defamatory comments

The rapper wanted his colleague to publicly apologise, delete the disputed posts, and caution his fans

The latest move has taken one of Afrobeats' most heated feuds from social media to the courtroom

The long-running rift between Nigerian rappers Blaqbonez and Odumodublvck has taken a dramatic turn after the Chocolate City star initiated legal proceedings against his colleague over alleged defamatory statements.

Blaqbonez, born Emeka Akumefule, is demanding N2.55 billion in damages, insisting that Odumodublvck's social media comments have damaged his reputation, business interests and emotional wellbeing.

Blaqbonez slams Odumodublvck with a staggering N2.55 billion legal demand over alleged defamatory comments. Photos: Blaqbonez/Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

This comes weeks after Odumodublvck reignited their public feud by alleging that influential figures in the music industry were shielding Blaqbonez from sexual abuse allegations.

In a letter dated July 7, 2026, and issued through Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, Blaqbonez accused Odumodublvck, whose real name is Tochukwu Ojogwu, of embarking on what his legal team described as a sustained campaign of defamation, intimidation, and online harassment.

According to the lawyers, the repeated publications portraying Blaqbonez as a "sexual abuser" have exposed the rapper to public ridicule while negatively affecting his reputation and commercial opportunities.

The legal team argued that the statements were false, malicious, and deliberately designed to damage the rapper's public image.

Beyond financial compensation, Blaqbonez wants the court to compel Odumodublvck to remove all the disputed posts, videos, and related content from his social media accounts.

He is also demanding a full public apology to be published across Odumodublvck's verified social media pages and pinned for at least 30 consecutive days.

In addition, the hip-hop artist wants his colleague to publicly caution his supporters against harassing, threatening, or intimidating him online.

According to the legal notice, Odumodublvck has seven days to comply before further legal action begins.

The latest legal battle follows weeks of tension between both rappers.

Odumodublvck had publicly alleged that certain individuals within the Nigerian music industry were protecting Blaqbonez from sexual abuse allegations.

He also accused Chocolate City, Blaqbonez's record label, of making repeated attempts to have him arrested.

Read X

Reactions trail Blaqbonez's suit against Odumodu

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@0zwxrt stated:

"These law firms need to stop clowning themselves with all these rubbish lawsuits they file for their clients, everyone knows this is just not going to work, shey the blaqbonez himself worth 2B? na the firm wey agree to draft the suit i blame sha, na money dem dey after too so"

@vipXtweet4fun wrote:

"Even if odumodu black sell his music career Even if he gather all the money wey he don see for this life If e reach 2 billion make I bend Person wey en music video na low quality where he wan see 2 billion @BlaqBonez you mean this guy"

Blaqbonez wants his colleague to publicly apologise, delete the disputed posts, and caution his fans. Photo: Blaqbonez.

Source: Instagram

Blaqbonez cries out over music release date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a clip shared by Blaqbonez had stirred reactions online as he cried out about how unfair the music industry could be.

Blaqbonez had lamented about Wizkid dropping a new track on the same day as him, which kept his song from getting the attention it deserved.

In another clip, he noted that he announced the date for his new song over a month ago.

Source: Legit.ng