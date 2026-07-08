Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde has shed light on the collapse of her second marriage, revealing that her relationship began to fall apart before her pregnancy reached the 3-month mark

The movie star opened up about the emotional pain she experienced when her husband dismissed her discomfort and questioned why she was making a fuss over her condition

Despite her past heartbreak, the entertainer confirmed that she still hopes to find love and advised young women to avoid marrying men with a history of discarding wives

Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde, widely known as Wasila Coded, has spoken about the pain she endured during her pregnancies and the collapse of her marriage, urging Nigerian women to be more discerning before walking down the aisle.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba posted on Instagram on July 7, 2026, the actress recalled how her second marriage began to crumble even before her pregnancy reached the three-month mark.

Bimpe Akintunde recounts how her former husband constantly dismissed her complaints when she was pregnant. Photo: iambimpeakintunde

Source: Instagram

Bimpe Akintunde described how her husband routinely dismissed her discomfort, questioning why she was making such a fuss about being pregnant.

"My husband was always questioning if I was the first woman to get pregnant, saying, Is she the first to get pregnant, what kind of pregnancy is this?"

The Yoruba actress added that she cried throughout that pregnancy while her older child would cry with her.

Despite the heartbreak, Bimpe Akintunde said she believes God blessed her with that child as a form of divine reward.

Nollywood star Bimpe Akintunde advises young women to avoid marrying men with a history of divorcing multiple wives. Photo: iambimpeakintunde

Source: Instagram

Wasila Coded's advice on marriage

The actress used the platform to share hard-won wisdom she hopes other women will take seriously.

She cautioned women against marrying a man who has already divorced multiple wives, regardless of how wealthy he may appear.

"If you see a man who has two wives in his house, the first wife has been with him for twenty years and the second wife has been with him for ten years, I strongly advise you not to marry such a man. Even if it is a wealthy house, it is a madhouse," she warned.

Bimpe Akintunde also clarified her stance on polygamy, saying she has no objection to a woman becoming a second, third, or fourth wife provided the man has not made a habit of discarding previous partners.

On whether she still hopes to find love again, her answer was emphatic. She said:

"I want a husband, how old am I? I don't want a husband who will make me work like a pr0stitute, but I want a man who will support me in this work," she said.

She also called on mothers to raise their sons to treat women with respect, particularly during pregnancy.

Watch the BBC Yoruba interview with Bimpe Akintunde here:

Fans react to Bimpe Akintunde's story

The interview drew an outpouring of support and commentary online:

@dejokemide wrote:

"Of course you are still young, you will remarry and this time around, you will marry well..."

@official_bollekstiches commented:

"Is her Glow for me. 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 Love you so much my brave woman 🤩🤩🤩 Some journeys not allign with your destiny, will just come and go just like a flash. Not everyone that came into your life are meant to stay!!! Just stay guided!!! ✌️👊⭐💫💫"

@posh.blogger said:

"She loves marriage and God will grant her heart desires and compensate her wasted years"

@largeheartqueen reacted:

"It's the beauty that me I'm just looking at ❤️❤️❤️. You'll live to reap the fruits of your labour in good health and wellness bizinillah ta'ala 🙏❤️❤️"

@simbi_lizzy wrote:

"Mama your own husband will soon come, the one that will stay and take very good care of you and love your children as his, that man wasn't your husband and that was your first marriage too. But ma pls be prayerful and everything shall fall into place 🍋"

@jommyhair_wigtools_palace commented:

"Sometimes u fit love love make love no love you o.... Better to be alone than to keep making mistakes over and over again. I wish her well 🙏"

Emeka Ike defends marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike dismissed claims that love and marriage are fraudulent schemes.

The actor stated during a July 3 interview with BBC News Pidgin that relationships only become scams when partners use them as meal tickets.

He warned Nigerian women to stop taking marital advice from divorced people and urged couples to resolve their own issues privately.

Source: Legit.ng