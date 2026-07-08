Brymo fired back at Burna Boy, saying his name would never appear in any of his songs because he was 'not that important'

The veteran singer accused Burna Boy of buying his Grammy Award, revealing he had personally been asked to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination

Brymo also questioned Burna Boy's ability to perform, write and sing, insisting that the Afrobeats star was not at his level when it came to pure music

Veteran Afrobeats singer Brymo has stirred fresh controversy after publicly accusing Burna Boy of purchasing his Grammy Award, claiming he too was once solicited to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination.

Speaking on a recent episode of the NotJustOk podcast, Brymo responded to a diss Burna Boy delivered in a 2023 freestyle, in which the Grammy-winning artist said: "Hustle make you no fall off like Brymo."

Veteran singer Brymo declares that Burna Boy is not important enough to feature in his songs while questioning his talent. Photo: brymolawale/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Rather than match the energy on wax, Brymo made it clear he had no plans to dignify Burna Boy with a mention in any of his music.

"I told him your name no go ever appear for my song. You're not that important. Who's your mate? You won a Grammy, and so what? It was bought now. I've been told to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards before," Brymo said.

The Oleku crooner further challenged Burna Boy's credentials as a performer and songwriter.

"Can you perform, can you write, can you sing? I don't care what fraternity you belong to."

How the Brymo-Burna beef started

The feud dates back to September 2023, when Brymo publicly labelled Burna Boy a thief and called him unoriginal, accusing him and a wave of younger artists, including Davido, Wizkid and Rema, of borrowing from older generations while trying to erase their contributions.

Brymo also argued that "Afrobeat" was never a genre but a style of music, and that the suffix "s" added to create "Afrobeats" was a deliberate attempt to dilute Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's legacy.

While the other artists named did not respond, Burna Boy hit back through that freestyle jab.

Brymo addressed it on Bae U's show in April 2024 and returned to the subject in his most recent comments, saying he was surprised that an artist with Burna Boy's profile at the time would resort to such a move.

He described it as immature, noting that Burna Boy had even gone ahead to perform the freestyle at a live show.

Watch Brymo's full comments on the NotJustOk podcast below:

What fans are saying about Brymo and Burna Boy

The remarks have divided social media sharply. Here is what people are saying:

@witchybadge wrote:

"Don't know about the extra claims, but there's something about the confidence that Brymo has in his artistry that I admire like mad."

@Eze_Fhay reacted:

"Brymo dey ask if Odogwu can Perform and write😂😂 Omo Madness full everywhere. When it comes to 'Performance' in the whole of Africa, no one comes close to Odogwu."

@klefthekid commented:

"Na it some artist never buy am with all their money?"

@yomiehanxum said:

"Direct Beef has begun already....Brymo pls Ooooh calm down and let him breath ooo. He is just acting his life the way he should."

@SOTTI7G added:

"God abeg I no wan fall off like brymo 😩😂"

Brymo reveals he was asked to pay for a BET Award as he accuses Burna Boy of purchasing his prestigious Grammy recognition. Photo: brymolawale/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Brymo recalls past relationships with older married women

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brymo opened up about his past relationships with older married women during his early years in the music industry.

The singer recalled a tense encounter where an older woman invited him to perform at her family home while her husband was present.

Brymo also claimed that in 2019, 2Baba confronted him in an office and asked his wife, Annie, if she ever had an affair with him.

Source: Legit.ng