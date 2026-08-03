Spain's government has outlined the standard residency duration foreigners must complete before qualifying for permanent residence in the country

EU citizens and non-EU family members face a continuous stay requirement, though several categories of workers may qualify much earlier

Spain has listed specific exceptions covering pensioners, self-employed persons, and those who become permanently incapacitated while working in the country

Spain's government has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency in the country, detailing both the standard timeline and the circumstances under which people can qualify sooner.

According to Spain's official government portal, EU citizens and non-EU family members of EU nationals must have lived legally in Spain for a continuous period of five years before they can acquire the right of permanent residence.

Spain explains how long foreigners must stay to apply for permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Spain PR: When Five-Year Rule Don't Apply

Several categories of workers and self-employed individuals are permitted to apply for permanent residency before reaching that five-year mark.

Workers who have reached Spain's statutory retirement age and have been employed in the country for at least 12 consecutive months, while also having resided there for more than three years, are eligible. The same applies to self-employed persons who take early retirement under identical conditions.

Foreign workers who have lived continuously in Spain for more than two years and are forced to stop working due to permanent incapacity can also qualify, regardless of how much time remains on the standard five-year clock. The three-year residency condition is waived entirely if the incapacity was caused by a workplace accident or occupational disease covered by a Spanish public authority benefit.

A fourth exception covers workers and self-employed persons who, after three years of continuous residence and employment in Spain, begin working in another EU member state while keeping Spain as their primary place of residence. Under this arrangement, time spent working in the other member state counts towards their Spanish residency entitlement.

Notably, the residency duration requirement is also waived for any worker who is married to or in a registered partnership with a Spanish national, or with a person who lost Spanish nationality as a direct result of that union.

Rules for Non-EU Family Members

Non-EU nationals who are family members of an EU citizen can apply for a permanent residence card after five years of continuous legal residence in Spain, provided the qualifying family relationship remains intact. This also applies to family members who retain their right of residence following a death, divorce, marriage annulment, or dissolution of a registered partnership.

Where an EU citizen has already secured permanent residency, their non-EU family members living with them in Spain automatically acquire that same right.

If the EU citizen dies before obtaining permanent residency, their family members can still claim it, provided the EU citizen had lived in Spain continuously for at least two years at the time of death, or the death was caused by a work-related accident or occupational disease, or the surviving spouse had lost Spanish nationality as a result of the marriage.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng