Henry Okoye, P-Square's elder brother, alleged that Jude Okoye's character systematically drove the family apart

Henry claimed he sponsored the twins' early career and was promised 20% of show earnings, a deal Jude later dismissed

The eldest brother expressed doubt about any future reconciliation between Peter and Paul, pointing to Jude's influence

P-Square's eldest brother, Henry Okoye, has broken his silence on the family's protracted internal feud, placing the blame squarely on their brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

Henry becomes the second of the group's family members who have publicly commented on the ongoing drama after Tony Okoye, who came to the defense of Jude.

Speaking in an interview with Nollyserve published on YouTube on Friday, Henry claimed that Jude's conduct had been the root cause of years of division within the Okoye household, and revealed that their late mother had foreseen the trouble he would bring.

"When they started this music, they were looking for sponsors. They didn't get a sponsor. When I started sponsoring them, Jude was not there. We would travel from state to state for music. They used my car for flyers. I did bodyguard with them. We were supporting them as a family, but we knew it was Peter and Paul that owned it," Henry said.

Henry Okoye alleges that Jude Okoye's character systematically drove the family apart. Photos: Henry Okoye/Psquare.

Source: Instagram

Henry Okoye's Role in P-Square's Early Career

Henry was emphatic that the twins' rise owed far more to the wider family than to Jude, who he said only stepped in after Peter and Paul had already begun gaining traction. According to Henry, their mother had actually cautioned against bringing Jude on as manager, warning the family about his character.

Once Jude took over management, Henry alleged, the twins gradually withdrew from their relatives. "What happened at last is that they started running away from everybody. We never knew that it was Jude that was causing the problem," he said.

Henry also disclosed that he had been promised a 20% cut from each show in recognition of his early sacrifices, a commitment he says was never honoured.

"Before I knew it, Jude said, 'What do I mean by 20%? For what?' He said they are flying all around, that what if they have a plane crash, I'll be enjoying myself," Henry recounted.

He added that Jude also pushed out their immediate elder brother Tony, who had been one of the group's dancers.

Doubts Over P-Square Reconciliation

Henry painted a picture of deep personal hurt, recalling that during a two-month hospital stay, both Peter and Paul called to check on him regularly while Jude never reached out once.

He also alleged that the family's last-born sister is currently struggling financially in Lagos with little support.

Henry described the singer as once being the kindest person in the family before undergoing a dramatic change in character. "I don't know how to put it. I don't know if Jude used any… on Paul; I cannot tell," he said.

On whether Peter and Paul could ever reunite, Henry was pessimistic.

"I'll be happy for them to come back together, but the problem I'm having is that I don't think they'll come back because Jude has made all of us become enemies," he said.

His comments arrive amid a wider public breakdown between Peter and Jude, after Peter released a tell-all video series accusing his brother of financial misappropriation and issuing death threats — claims that have rocked the family publicly in recent weeks.

Watch the X video of Henry Okoye talking about Psquare's problems here:

Heney Okoye expresses doubt about any future reconciliation between Peter and Paul, pointing to Jude's influence. Photos: Peter Okoye/Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye shares childhood promise Rudeboy broke

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Okoye alleged that his twin brother Paul failed to honour a promise they made to each other as children.

In a new video posted on Thursday, 6 August, the singer went further, this time targeting what he described as a betrayal rooted in their shared childhood.

Source: Legit.ng