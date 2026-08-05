The Kano State House of Assembly suspended the chairmen of Bagwai, Bebeji and Rogo LGAs following separate petitions against each official

A House committee found allegations of fund diversion, abuse of office, and procurement violations across all three local government councils

Vice chairmen of the three affected councils were directed to take over in acting capacities while investigations continue

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Kano State House of Assembly voted unanimously to suspend three local government chairmen for three months after a legislative committee uncovered separate allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office against each of them.

The three suspended officials are Bello Abdullahi Gadanya of Bagwai Local Government Area, Alhassan Salisu of Bebeji, and Abubakar Mustapha of Rogo.

Kano Assembly votes to suspend chairmen over abuses. Photo credit: @KanoGov

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, the decision was made on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, after the House adopted a report by the Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, presented by committee chairman Aliyu Muhammad during a plenary session presided over by Speaker Ismail Falgore.

What the committee found

Muhammad told the House that the committee investigated petitions referred to it by the Assembly, gathering documentary evidence directly from the three councils and conducting interactive sessions with their respective legislative arms.

In Bagwai, investigators established alleged misappropriation of public funds set aside for developmental projects.

The findings from Bebeji were more detailed, with the committee citing persistent violations of due process in contract awards, improper sale of council land, unlawful deductions from contractor payments, and diversion of public funds.

The report added that contractors were allegedly compelled to pay money into accounts nominated by the Bebeji chairman, in breach of procurement and financial regulations.

In Rogo, the committee accused the chairman of undermining government policies, flouting administrative procedures, and misappropriating funds allocated for feeder road construction and electrification work in the Unguwar Dawa and Hausawa Fulani communities.

Muhammad anchored the suspension recommendation on Sections 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution, which vest oversight powers in state assemblies over local government operations.

Next steps after the vote

Chief Whip Mudassir Ibrahim, contributing to debate before the vote, said public officials facing financial allegations must be subjected to proper investigation in the interest of accountability.

According to Vanguard, after the House adopted the committee's recommendations through a unanimous voice vote, Speaker Falgore announced the three-month suspension and directed the vice chairmen of Bagwai, Bebeji, and Rogo to assume acting roles in each council immediately.

The committee was given a 10-week deadline to complete its investigation and deliver a final report to the House.

The Assembly's Clerk was also directed to formally notify the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of the resolution without delay.

Kano Assembly suspends Bagwai, Bebeji, Rogo LG chairmen

Source: Original

Kano assembly suspends LG chairman

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly suspended the chairman of Rano Local Government Area, Muhammad Nazir Yau, over alleged administrative misconduct.

The House received a petition against Yau, listing several allegations, which have caused a political divide among stakeholders in his council.

The House directs the vice chairman to assume office as the acting chairman, as it requests that all financial records of the council be turned over.

Source: Legit.ng