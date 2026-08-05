France officially stated the conditions under which a foreigner holding permanent residence can have that status taken away

A foreigner who stays outside France for more than two consecutive years risks losing their permanent residence rights

France also listed specific exceptions that can protect a permanent resident from losing their status during an extended absence

France has outlined the circumstances under which a foreigner holding permanent residence in the country could have that status revoked, even after it has already been granted.

According to information published on the French government's official website, a permanent resident loses their right to remain under that status if they are absent from France for more than two consecutive years.

France explains how permanent residence can be withdrawn from foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Photo by Alessandro Grussu/plej92

Source: Getty Images

What counts as absence in France

The government website states:

"You lose your right to permanent residence if you are absent from France for more than 2 consecutive years."

The rule applies specifically to unbroken absences. A foreigner who leaves France and does not return within two years becomes liable to lose their permanent residency, regardless of the reason for their extended stay abroad.

However, France has made clear that certain situations can shield a permanent resident from losing their status, even when they have been outside the country for an extended period.

Exceptions that protect permanent residence

The French government has identified three categories of absence that are protected under its rules. The first covers situations where a foreigner is absent for no more than six months per year, meaning they return to France at regular enough intervals to maintain their ties to the country.

The second exception applies to those who are outside France due to military obligations, recognising that such absences fall outside the individual's personal control.

The third and broadest exception covers absence for a "major reason," a category that, while not exhaustively defined in the published guidance, suggests that compelling personal, medical, or professional circumstances may be taken into account when assessing whether a permanent resident should retain their status.

Together, these provisions mean that while France takes the physical presence of its permanent residents seriously, the system does allow for flexibility where the absence is justified or unavoidable.

Australia lists things permanent residents can't do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a list of key benefits available to foreigners who obtain permanent residency.

The government said permanent residents can live and work in Australia indefinitely, access Medicare, sponsor eligible relatives, and enjoy several other benefits.

Source: Legit.ng