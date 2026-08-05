The UK Home Office has the power to revoke British citizenship, leaving affected individuals with a defined legal route to challenge the decision

The First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) handles appeals against citizenship revocation and operates independently of the government

Applicants without a solicitor can appeal online or by post, though those held in immigration removal centres cannot use the online route

Losing British citizenship is one of the most serious immigration outcomes a person can face in the UK, and the government has set out a clear process for those who find themselves in that position.

According to the UK government's official guidance, anyone whose British citizenship has been revoked by the Home Office has the right to appeal the decision to the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber).

UK speaks about appeal process of British citizenship. Photo credit: WPA Pool/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The same tribunal handles a range of other immigration-related appeals, including refused asylum claims, human rights claims, and deportation orders.

How the Appeals Process Works

The tribunal operates independently of the government, meaning a judge will hear arguments from both sides before reaching a verdict.

This independence is central to the process, ensuring the appeal is not simply reviewed by the same authority that issued the original decision.

For those appealing without legal representation, there are two available routes: an online appeal or a written appeal submitted by post or email.

The online route is noted as the faster of the two options. However, individuals currently detained in an immigration removal centre or prison are not permitted to use the online system and must apply by post or email instead.

Solicitors and immigration advisers handling appeals on behalf of clients are required to use the MyHMCTS online service, which requires a registered account.

Support Available to Appellants

The guidance acknowledges that navigating an appeal can be complex, particularly for those without legal training.

It points individuals towards solicitors, registered immigration advisers, and Citizens Advice as sources of help. A guide for those choosing to represent themselves is also available.

Those who have had an asylum claim refused may additionally be eligible for asylum support, which can include housing and financial assistance during the appeals process.

Where no right of appeal exists, the guidance notes that affected individuals may instead be able to request an administrative review directly from the Home Office.

Nigerian mum becomes British citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum in the United Kingdom who had lamented over her life abroad shared a new update about her stay abroad.

The mother of 3 celebrated as she finally became a UK citizen and posted the British passport she recently received.

Source: Legit.ng