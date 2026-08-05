A Nigerian man based abroad has shared the list of certifications that paved the way for a successful job

The young man revealed that he had earned several certifications, some of which he obtained entirely for free

He advised prospective "Japa" candidates to invest heavily in their skills while still in Nigeria

A young Nigerian tech expert has inspired many on social media by sharing the exact certifications that helped him secure a professional role in New Zealand.

In a viral video, @bamideleajamu detailed his academic and professional journey, showing that strategic preparation while still in Nigeria can open massive doors abroad.

A Nigerian man living abroad shares certifications that helped him land a job abroad. Photo credit: @bamideleajamu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man lists skills to get job abroad

According to @bamideleajamu, his journey started years ago with relentless studying and "grinding." He categorised his certifications into data analysis, cloud computing, and fundamental tech systems:

Microsoft Data Analyst Associate: Obtained in 2020 during his early days of intense learning. Google Data Analytics Certificate: Secured via a scholarship, though he admitted he did not complete the entire path because he took on too many courses at once. Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT): A credential validating his authority to teach Microsoft courses. Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) - Excel: His very first certification obtained in 2019, which he prepared for "as if his life depended on it." Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals (Free voucher) Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals (Free voucher) Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals (Free voucher) Microsoft Certified: Power Platform Fundamentals Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

While having a long list of credentials on a resume looks impressive, the New Zealand-based Nigerian man clarified that paper qualifications are only half the battle.

He emphasised that while the certifications successfully got him through the door for interviews, his hands-on projects and professional confidence are what actually landed him the job.

He said:

"These got me interviews. But projects + presence sealed the deal."

Man advises Nigerians looking for job abroad

Divine concluded his video with a realistic warning to Nigerians planning to move abroad without prior skills.

He strongly advised them to build their portfolios and study while they are still in Nigeria, where the cost of living and learning is relatively lower.

He said:

"If you will japa, please plan well o. It’s not easy to start learning overseas. Invest in yourself back home."

Watch the video below:

Man bags sponsorship job abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that @bamideleajamu shared his inspiring journey of successfully relocating to New Zealand after landing a fully sponsored job.

The man revealed how he got the sponsorship job after facing multiple rejections before the good news.

Source: Legit.ng