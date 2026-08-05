Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, publicly reacted to Georgina Rodriguez’s message about body shaming

Georgina shared an emotional statement after receiving comments about her appearance in recent vacation photos

Antonella’s simple gesture quickly caught the attention of football fans across social media

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, has drawn attention online after reacting to an emotional message shared by Georgina Rodriguez, the fiancée of Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The development came after Georgina addressed critics who made comments about her body following the circulation of photographs showing her in a swimsuit aboard a boat.

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, applauds Georgina Rodriguez’s message about body shaming. Photo: Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Instagram

Georgina addresses body-shaming comments

The 32-year-old model and influencer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt response to those scrutinising her appearance.

In the post, Georgina reminded followers that physical changes are a natural part of life and should not define a person's value.

“My body will change, as all women’s bodies do. And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I’m still alive,” she wrote.

The mother of six also reflected on the values she hopes to pass on to her children, particularly her daughters, stressing that self-worth should never depend on physical appearance or the opinions of strangers.

Antonella’s reaction catches attention

While many social media users praised Georgina's message, it was Antonella's reaction that quickly became a talking point.

The wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi responded to the post with a simple applause emoji, a gesture interpreted by many as a show of support and solidarity.

Given the long-standing football rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, fans were pleasantly surprised to see a positive interaction between two of the most recognised women connected to the global football icons.

The exchange attracted widespread admiration online, with many users describing Antonella’s reaction as classy and mature.

Read Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée's Instagram post here:

Reactions trail Lionel Messi's wife's reaction to Georgina's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@heyitslilylane stated:

"i look at her curves and feel so much better about my own body changing. seeing a woman at the top embrace her natural shape makes me want to show off mine more"

@tingthingthinks shared:

"Physical appearance doesn't matter," she types, attaching a meticulously angled premium screenshot to her 500-word lore dump. Claiming cosmetic skins are irrelevant while actively min-maxing your visual stats for the timeline is a wildly hypocritical strat."

Georgina shares an emotional statement after receiving comments about her appearance in recent vacation photos. Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Instagram

Messi writes emotional message

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi wrote an emotional message on Instagram after leading Argentina to second place at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi admitted that he is hurt and would take a lot of time to heal from the defeat, but acknowledged the support of his teammates and fans.

Source: Legit.ng