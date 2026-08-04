President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent condolences to his Special Assistant on Social Media, Segun Dada, after his father's death

Pa Idowu Folorunsho Dada died at 91 and was described as a man of integrity, discipline, and compassion

Segun Dada announced his father's passing on X before the Presidency issued an official condolence statement

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to Olusegun Dada, his special assistant on social media, following the death of the presidential aide's father, Pa Idowu Folorunsho Dada.

As reported on Tuesday, August 4, by The Punch, Pa Dada died at the age of 91.

President Bola Tinubu mourns with aide Olusegun Dada over the death of his father, Pa Idowu Folorunsho Dada. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Nation also noted the sad update.

The presidency conveyed its sympathies through a statement released on Tuesday, August 4, by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons.

Segun Dada had earlier broken the news of his father's passing in a post on X, writing:

"Goodnight Dad. Till we meet to never part again. Say hello to mum."

Read 'Segun's post on X below:

Tinubu pays tribute to Pa Dada

President Tinubu remembered the late Pa Dada as someone whose life was shaped by integrity, discipline, and compassion. Tinubu also took note of his distinguished professional background, which included a career as a former Sales Manager at NEXAN Kablemetal Nigeria Plc, where he earned wide admiration and respect.

Furthermore, Tinubu acknowledged Pa Dada's role at home, describing him as a devoted father and mentor who instilled strong moral values in his children.

The statement read:

"President Tinubu acknowledges Chief Dada's invaluable contributions as a loving father and mentor who nurtured his children, including his son, Segun Dada, with sound moral values.

"The president also notes Chief Dada's commitment to the Church and his exemplary family values."

Tinubu sends message to Dada family

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and extended comfort to the family in their moment of grief.

Tinubu said in his emotional statement:

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the children of Pa Dada and the extended family members over the transition of their patriarch.

"I especially console Segun at this difficult time for the family. The family should find comfort in the legacy of service and good name left behind by Chief Dada."

Read President Bola Tinubu’s full reaction to Pa Idowu Folorunsho Dada’s death via X below:

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu approves new military salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved a new salary package for armed forces personnel.

The salary increase is between 30 and 80 per cent for the military personnel.

The presidency stated that about 250,000 personnel will benefit from the new deal, which will become effective from Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng