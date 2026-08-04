Nigeria introduces a new 1.5% stamp duty on cryptocurrency transactions as part of tax reforms

Registered crypto exchanges must now collect and remit the stamp duty directly from digital asset transactions

Tax guidelines cover various activities, raising transaction costs for crypto investors and traders in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has rolled out a new 1.5% stamp duty on eligible cryptocurrency transactions, marking one of Nigeria's biggest moves yet to bring digital assets into the country's formal tax system.

Under fresh virtual asset taxation guidelines released by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), buyers of Bitcoin, USDT, and other cryptocurrencies will now pay a 1.5% stamp duty on qualifying fiat-to-token and token-to-fiat transactions.

NRS releases new tax guidelines for cryptocurrency; Nigerians to pay for Bitcoin and USDT transactions. Credit: NRS/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Unlike traditional taxes deducted from bank accounts, the levy will be withheld directly in the cryptocurrency being purchased before it reaches the buyer's digital wallet.

Registered crypto exchanges and other Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) have been mandated to collect and remit the tax to the government.

The policy forms part of broader efforts by the NRS to regulate Nigeria's rapidly growing cryptocurrency market while improving tax compliance across digital financial transactions.

Crypto exchanges become tax collectors

A major feature of the new guidelines is the responsibility placed on licensed crypto exchanges and other recognised intermediaries.

Rather than requiring users to make separate tax payments, VASPs must automatically deduct the applicable stamp duty from the digital assets credited to customers and remit the tax in the originating cryptocurrency.

According to the NRS:

"Income tax deducted at source and stamp duty shall be remitted to the Service in the originating token of the transaction."

The agency described the guidelines as a comprehensive framework designed to guide taxpayers, crypto exchanges, peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace operators, financial institutions, tax consultants, and everyone involved in virtual asset activities in Nigeria.

How the 1.5% Stamp Duty will work

To explain the new system, the NRS provided a practical example.

If a buyer pays ₦1 million to purchase 1 Bitcoin, the exchange will deduct 0.015 BTC, representing the 1.5% stamp duty, before crediting the customer's wallet.

Instead of receiving one full Bitcoin, the buyer receives 0.985 BTC, while the deducted 0.015 BTC is remitted directly to the government.

If the same Bitcoin is later sold, the seller receives the full naira proceeds, but the next buyer will again have 1.5% of the purchased cryptocurrency deducted before it is credited to their wallet.

This effectively means the stamp duty applies each time an eligible cryptocurrency purchase takes place through a registered platform.

Guidelines cover trading, mining, staking and VAT

Beyond the new stamp duty, the NRS guidelines provide detailed clarification on how several taxes will apply across Nigeria's digital asset ecosystem.

The framework outlines the treatment of income tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), and stamp duty on activities such as cryptocurrency trading, staking, mining, and other virtual asset transactions.

The tax authority noted that where a virtual asset is used to settle a transaction that independently attracts stamp duty under the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, the applicable duty on the underlying transaction will also remain payable.

Crypto users face higher transaction costs

The latest policy comes months after crypto exchanges began implementing the ₦50 stamp duty on naira withdrawals of ₦10,000 and above, following provisions of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025.

The newly introduced 1.5% digital asset stamp duty is separate from that charge and significantly expands the government's taxation of cryptocurrency transactions.

For crypto investors and traders, the immediate implication is higher transaction costs.

Zach Adedeji-led NRS slaps Stamp Duty on cryptocurrency transactions. Credit: NRS

Source: Facebook

Every qualifying purchase of Bitcoin, USDT, and other eligible digital assets will now attract the 1.5% stamp duty, while users may also pay VAT on exchange service fees and income tax on taxable gains, depending on the nature of their transactions.

The move signals a new phase in Nigeria's regulation of virtual assets, with crypto exchanges now playing a central role in tax collection as authorities seek to increase revenue from the country's fast-growing digital economy.

Nigerian banks begin 7.5% VAT deduction on ATM cards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian bank customers will now see a clearer breakdown of charges on their ATM cards as banks and fintechs begin deducting 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on card issuance and maintenance fees.

The Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) has clarified that the deduction is not a new tax on customers’ bank balances, but a standard enforcement of existing VAT regulations on banking service charges.

According to the NRS, the 7.5 per cent VAT applies only to the actual service fee charged by banks and fintechs for ATM card issuance or monthly maintenance.

Source: Legit.ng