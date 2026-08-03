Peller's mother opened up about her long history with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, dating back to when they worked together

She revealed that Iyabo regularly bought clothes and gifts for her children whenever the actress travelled to London

Peller's mother also shared how she lost contact with Iyabo after quitting acting to care for her son Habeeb, who was often ill

Peller's mother has stepped forward to publicly praise Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, recounting a friendship that stretches back years before her son became a household name.

In a video shared online, she described Iyabo as "a wonderful woman and an amazing mother," pushing back against any negative perception of the actress following the buzz surrounding Iyabo's visible bond with the groom's family at Peller's recent wedding.

Peller's mother tells the story of how Iyabo Ojo stood by their family before fame. Credit: @peller089, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

A Bond Built Long Before Fame

The two women first crossed paths through work, and according to Peller's mother, Iyabo's generosity left a lasting impression.

Whenever the actress made trips to London, she would return with clothes and other items specifically for her children, without ever being asked. The pair also socialised frequently, attending events together nearly every day during that period.

That chapter eventually closed when Peller's mother made a painful personal decision. Her grandmother called her away from work one day with an urgent message: her children needed her at home, particularly her son Habeeb, who suffered from recurring illness. Taking the advice to heart, she stepped away from acting entirely to focus on raising her children.

"She advised me to step away from acting for a while and focus on raising them. After thinking about it, I made the difficult decision to leave acting and devote my time to my children," she recounted.

An Emotional Reunion at OGTV

The decision came at a cost. Losing her daily routine in the industry meant losing touch with Iyabo completely, with neither woman able to reach the other for a long stretch of years.

Their reconnection finally happened at an event hosted by OGTV, where their former boss Kamilu was the host.

The moment Iyabo spotted her, she called out, "Kudi, where have you been? I've been looking for you!" prompting an emotional reunion in front of onlookers.

Peller's mother noted that some friends present at the event doubted she genuinely knew the celebrity.

They challenged her to walk up and greet Iyabo, and the warm reception that followed settled the matter entirely.

She also revealed that the two women share a history that goes beyond casual acquaintance. She had lived in Iyabo's home at one point, and helped raise Iyabo's children, Festus and Priscilla, alongside the household staff.

Closing her tribute, Peller's mother said:

"My prayer is that she continues to enjoy the fruits of her labour. May God protect her and her children, and may she never experience the pain of losing any of them."

Watch the Instagram video of Peller's mum speaking:

Netizens react to Peller's mother's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

juxpriscyplus said:

"Queen Mother will NEVER lack! She's sown into so many lives. Peller's Mum is a grateful soul.🙌🔥👏👏."

mz_marinee said:

"Most of the stories about her is always about being selfless. Big ups to her."

success_omopariola_1 said:

"Iyabo is werey Olomo, one thing I love her is she love people and she don’t look down on people."

triciaebere said:

"This is why God has continued to favor her. You can see His blessings reflected in her children, her family, and everyone around her. A good heart is never wasted. May God continue to increase her."

mitalks6 said:

"Priscillia say people full house wey she no know😂. Say her mama dey even carry small pikin dey feed for house😢."

teeto__olayeni's profile picture

teeto__olayeni said:

"Eyan ni Queen Mother 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️.You no sabi or like am,you no know better thing."

Peller's mother shares why she will never forget what Iyabo Ojo did years ago. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Cubana Priest gifts Peller, Jarvis cash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest made a grand entrance at Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, arriving with bundles of cash that he gifted to the couple.

The flamboyant businessman later shared a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing pride in mentoring Peller and celebrating his transition into marriage.

Cubana Chief Priest described the wedding as proof that Peller had embraced his lessons, adding that finding a wife brings divine favour.

Source: Legit.ng