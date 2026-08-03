Troops operating under Operation EASTERN SANITY II found the remains of Chief Ibe Anyadu of Aggah Community in a forest burial site

A suspect arrested over the killing of a Nigerian Army soldier confessed to murdering the community leader during interrogation

The exhumation on August 2, 2026, was attended by the deceased's family, vigilante personnel, and community representatives

The Nigerian Army said it has recovered and exhumed the remains of Chief Ibe Anyadu, a community leader from Aggah in Rivers State, after a suspect in custody led soldiers to a shallow grave inside Umudike Forest.

The army announced the development on Sunday, August 3, 2026, through its official X account, saying troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, working under Operation UDO KA and its subsidiary operation, EASTERN SANITY II, carried out the recovery.

Nigerian Army recovers Chief Ibe Anyadu’s remains in Umudike Forest after intelligence-led operations expose a shallow grave. Photo credit: Hqnigerianarmy/x

Source: Getty Images

The breakthrough followed a series of intelligence-led operations in the South-East region. Soldiers had earlier arrested suspects linked to the killing of a Nigerian Army soldier and the theft of service weapons.

During questioning, one of those suspects admitted to participating in the murder of Chief Anyadu and agreed to take troops to where the body had been buried.

Body Found in Criminal Hideout

On August 2, 2026, the suspects guided soldiers to a shallow grave within Umudike Forest, described by the army as one of the criminal gang's known camps. The remains were successfully recovered at that location.

The exhumation was conducted in the presence of Chief Anyadu's family members, vigilante personnel from Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, and representatives of both Aggah and Umudike communities. The family brought a coffin and ambulance to facilitate a dignified burial in line with their customs and traditions.

Army Promises Justice for Aggah Community

The Commander of the Joint Task Force South-East, Major General Oluremi Ayobami Fadairo, conveyed his condolences to the family and prayed for Chief Anyadu's peaceful rest. He assured the community that the suspects would face prosecution under Nigerian law.

"Justice will be served, as the suspects will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the army quoted Fadairo as saying.

Operation UDO KA said it remains committed to dismantling criminal networks across the South-East and providing closure to victims and their families through lawful means. The public was urged to keep sharing credible and timely information with security agencies to support ongoing operations.

US army confirms recovery of soldier

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Army has confirmed that the body of one of two soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Morocco has been recovered. The soldier was identified as 1st Lt Kendrick Lamont Key Jr, a 27-year-old platoon leader and air defence artillery officer from Richmond, Virginia.

A Moroccan military search team discovered his body in the water along the shoreline, about a mile from the cliffs where both soldiers went missing on May 2, 2026. His remains were taken to a nearby morgue and will be repatriated to the United States.

Source: Legit.ng