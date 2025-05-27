The story of Oniba Ekun's rise from a labourer to a monarch

Sulaimon Adeshina Raji is the current Oniba Ekun (King) of Iba Kingdom in Lagos State, Nigeria. Also known as Ashade I or Jafo Authority, he ascended the throne in May 2020 after the passing of the previous monarch, Oba Goriola Yishau Oseni. Oniba Ekun is also a famous entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Key takeaways

Oniba Ekun is a traditional ruler in Nigeria, specifically the Oniba of Iba Land in Lagos .

. His full name is H.R.M. Oba Sulaimon Adeshina Raji-Ashade.

Oniba ascended the throne as the Oniba of the Iba Kingdom on 7 December 2020 .

. He succeeded Oba Goriola Yishau Oseni, who ruled for 45 years before passing away in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Sulaimon Adeshina Raji Famous as Oniba Ekun of Iba Land Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 1954 Age 71 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Iba, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Oba Oseni of blessed memory Relationship status Married Wife Olori Agba of Oniba Ekun School Local Authority Primary School Profession King, philanthropist, businessperson

Oniba Ekun’s biography

The Oniba of Iba Ekun, Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Adesina Sulaimon Raji, was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. He hails from the Idowu Balogun branch of the Idomila ruling house in Iba.

On 9 September 2023, during an interview with Punch, Oniba Ekun, Oba (Dr.) Sulaimon Adeshina Raji spoke about his royal heritage and how both sides of his family have deep traditional roots. He said:

I am from a royal family in Iba and my mother is from a royal family in Igbesa, Ogun State. You can see that my parents are from royal families. My children can also become kings due to my mother’s royalty background. My father’s mother, from Ogun State, was also from a royal family. My grandfather is from Iba where I am a king.

On 31 October 2020, via a heartfelt , Oniba Ekun shared a touching tribute to his father, reflecting his influence on his life. He wrote:

The most important influence in my childhood was my father. I pray Almighty Allah grant all the Fathers in the world, including me, the grace to direct our kids to the right part and we will never eat the fruit of our Labour in the Grave.

He added:

Father I want to specially thank you for everything most especially for the Tolaerance, may Almighty Allah give you long life to see more greatness in Life

From okada leader to royalty: Oba Raji’s inspiring rise

After the death of the former king, Oba Goriola Yishau Oseni, on 25 May 2020, the kingmakers chose Oba Raji to take the throne. His appointment was later confirmed by a court ruling that upheld his family’s right to produce a king.

Before becoming the Oniba of Iba, Oba Sulaimon Adeshina Raji had a successful career in transportation and real estate. He was the chairman of the Nagari Nakowa Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association. Additionally, he led the Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Motorcycle Owners and Riders (NNAMORAL).

During an interview with Punch, he revealed:

I thank God for everything. I was the chairman of okada riders in Lagos State. Then, it was tough. In 2015, when I contested the chairmanship of the association, it was very tough, but I won. It was between me and one of my brothers, who is a Baale now.

He continued:

After the election, we continued the journey, and the association is the Nagari Nakowa Motorcycles Owners and Riders Association of Lagos. When I became a king, the government asked me to continue with it. So, they thought it would not disturb my traditional rites.

Oba Raji also worked as a labourer in various places, including a hotel, where he did menial jobs to earn a living. Notably, he eventually bought one of the hotels where he worked as a labourer.

Oba Raji is also known for his philanthropic efforts and engagement in social development initiatives within and beyond his kingdom.

Who is Oniba Ekun’s wife?

The Nigerian philanthropist is married to two wives. One of his wives is called Olori Agba of Oniba Ekun. On 2 April 2021, Oba Raji celebrated her birthday and expressed his affection, referring to her as his beautiful wife. Via a Facebook post, he wrote:

Happy Birthday to you my Honey, the Best Wife and Mother Ever. You make our Family Shine, even when the Skies are Grey. I am so happy to have you by my side on the tough road of life! Happy Birthday, my Beautiful Wife (Olori Agba Oniba of Iba Kingdom)

Oniba Ekun has several children with his two wives. One of his daughters, Princess Adeshina Barakat Raji Oniba, married Adedire Adetunji on 4 October 2024. The wedding introduction ceremony was attended by many dignitaries.

Frequently asked questions

Which king is Oniba Ekun? Oniba Ekun is the Oniba of Iba Land, a traditional ruler in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Oniba Ekun's real name? His real name is Sulaimon Adeshina Raji. Which state is Oniba Ekun from? He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria. Which tribe is Oniba Ekun? The Nigerian philanthropist is of the Yoruba ethnic group. What is Oniba Ekun's age? Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom is 71 years old as of 2025. He was born on 5 May 1954. Who is Oniba Ekun's wife? The Nigerian king is married to two wives. One of his wives is called Olori Agba of Oniba Ekun.

Sulaimon Adeshina Raji, also known as Jafo Authority or Ashade I, holds the esteemed title of Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom, a traditional Yoruba monarchy in Lagos State, Nigeria. As a king, he plays a significant role in preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of the Iba community.

