Samsung unveils passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 at Galaxy Unpacked event in London

New foldable devices boast upgraded AI, enhanced durability, and targeted designs for diverse user experiences

Pre-orders open for Galaxy Z 8 series, featuring generous storage options and accessories for early buyers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung has introduced a redesigned generation of foldable smartphones, unveiling a new passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 during its Galaxy Unpacked event in London, United Kingdom.

The launch marks one of the company's biggest changes to its foldable lineup, with a fresh design, upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, improved durability, and a revised naming strategy aimed at serving different categories of smartphone users.

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones with top-notch features. Credit: Samsung

Source: Facebook

Samsung introduces a new foldable design

One of the biggest highlights of the event is the introduction of the new passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8, a slimmer foldable designed primarily for everyday entertainment, reading, browsing, and video consumption.

Samsung also renamed its larger foldable device as the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, positioning it as the premium productivity-focused model, while the Galaxy Z Flip8 remains the company's compact foldable for users who prioritise style and portability.

According to Samsung, the three devices are built to offer distinct experiences rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Justin Hume, Vice President of Mobile Experience at Samsung South Africa, said the new Galaxy Z 8 lineup represents a new chapter for foldable smartphones.

He explained that the Fold8 targets users seeking immersive daily experiences, the Fold8 Ultra focuses on maximum productivity, while the Flip8 is designed for self-expression.

Bigger storage, more memory and stronger build

Samsung has equipped the new foldable smartphones with generous storage and memory options.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 comes with 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 is available in 256GB and 512GB variants.

For power users, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers 512GB and 1TB storage options.

All three devices feature at least 12GB of RAM, while the 1TB Fold8 Ultra includes 16GB RAM for demanding tasks.

According to a report by MyBroadBand, Samsung also introduced an upgraded titanium hinge system that makes the devices thinner without compromising durability.

The company said a titanium alloy film and reinforced titanium plate improve structural strength while reducing the visibility of the display crease over time.

AI takes centre stage

Artificial intelligence remains a major selling point of Samsung's latest flagship devices.

Each Galaxy Z 8 smartphone comes with six months of access to Google's AI programme, valued at about R2,500, which is approximately ₦235,000 using an exchange rate of roughly ₦94 per South African rand.

Samsung's Device eXperience Division CEO, TM Roh, said AI-powered mobile devices will become increasingly personal by adapting to individual users and simplifying everyday tasks.

Prices converted to naira

Samsung has opened pre-orders for the new foldable smartphones ahead of their official release on August 13, 2026.

Based on an exchange rate of approximately ₦94 to R1, the Nigerian prices translate to:

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (512GB): R50,999 (about ₦4.79 million)

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra (1TB): R60,999 (about ₦5.73 million)

Galaxy Z Fold8 (256GB): R40,999 (about ₦3.85 million)

Galaxy Z Fold8 (512GB): R45,999 (about ₦4.32 million)

Galaxy Z Flip8 (256GB): R26,999 (about ₦2.54 million)

Galaxy Watch Ultra2: R14,999 (about ₦1.41 million)

Galaxy Watch9 LTE: R8,999 (about ₦846,000)

Galaxy Watch9 Bluetooth: R7,999 (about ₦752,000)

Samsung releases new foldable smartphones with new AI features. Credit: Samsung

Source: Getty Images

Customers in South Africa who pre-order the Galaxy Z 8 series before August 12 will also receive accessories worth R1,500 and discounts of up to 20% on Samsung Care Plus.

With its redesigned foldable form factor, stronger hardware, AI-powered software and premium positioning, Samsung is betting that the Galaxy Z Fold8 series will attract users looking for more than a conventional smartphone experience.

Samsung phones getting Android 17 updates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung is preparing for one of its biggest software upgrades yet as the company gears up to roll out One UI 9, its latest custom interface built on Google's Android 17 operating system.

The update, currently in beta testing, promises smarter AI features, stronger security, and a refined user experience across flagship, foldable, mid-range, and tablet devices.

Industry reports suggest the stable version could begin rolling out around July 22, 2026, coinciding with Samsung's expected Galaxy Unpacked event in London.

Source: Legit.ng