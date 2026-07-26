Former SGF Babachir Lawal made claims about President Tinubu's health and personal habits during an interview

Lawal said Tinubu's trips to France were not fooling Nigerians and called on him to prioritise his health

The remarks drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who accused Lawal of bitterness and political scheming

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal has publicly questioned President Bola Tinubu's health, claiming that Nigerians are not deceived by the president's visits to France.

Lawal also offered unsolicited details about President Tinubu's daily habits and lifestyle.

"Political tension: Lawal says Tinubu’s France trips don't fool Nigerians". Photo credit: Babachir Lawal/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He made the remarks in a video interview shared on Sunday, July 26, 2026, by Nigerian Affairs Journal on X.

"President T

Nigerians are not fooled when he goes to France. I've said it before. He has done four years. He should face his health."

The former SGF went further to describe what he claimed were Tinubu's eating habits, saying the president is not materialistic and survives on simple meals. "Bola is not even someone who is materialistic.

He wakes up in the morning and eats banana and groundnut, and that's his food," Lawal said.

He also alleged that Tinubu has a strong attachment to smoking.

"What I know he likes most is silk cigarettes. He smokes. He likes that a lot. He can't do without it. I don't know if he has stopped."

Nigerians react to Babachir Lawal's claims

The remarks quickly attracted attention on X, with many Nigerians questioning Lawal's motives and dismissing his comments as politically driven.

@nctmhsuk1 wrote:

"Typical politicians, throwing shades. Politics Mad gan. He's looking for his way back to the corridor of power."

@jagabanolu was equally unimpressed, saying:

"This babachir has to be a very bitter, childish man... He says, 'Tinubu wakes up in the morning and eats banana and groundnut, and that's his food. What I know he likes most is silk cigarettes. He smokes...' AND SO WHAT! He does not eat King Prawn fried noodles, so he is not fit to be president, or what is the issue... Bitter twisted soul!"

@DrfemiA34574 pointed out that Lawal himself had spoken publicly about a personal health condition:

"What's the big deal abt sickness in an elderly. You yourself said in one of your interviews that you have type 2 diabetes mellitus."

@dapo28april remarked:

"Even if this man is broke, then he should go back to his farm and get money."

@aoidowu1309 responded with less alarm, writing:

"Lol. We hear you, at least he's not there beyond the usual time."

Babachir Lawal served as SGF under former President Muhammadu Buhari before he was dismissed in 2017 following corruption allegations linked to the diversion of funds meant for internally displaced persons in the North-East.

He has since remained a vocal critic of the current administration.

See the original post that carried Lawal's interview remarks on X.

How El-Rufai tried to undermine Tinubu

Recall that Lawal spoke on the political relationship between Tinubu and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the 2023 elections

Lawal addressed claims that El-Rufai led Northern governors to back Tinubu's presidential bid in 2023.

Lawal revealed that El-Rufai once travelled to Lagos to undermine Tinubu at a public conference.

Babachir Lawal predicts winner of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lawal said Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender.

The former SGF also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president.

Source: Legit.ng