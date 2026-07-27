Cooking gas prices have fallen across Nigeria over the past three weeks, with some locations recording significant drops per kilogram

Depot prices across Nigeria have shifted, with data showing rates now between N997 and N1,030 per kilogram

LPG imports into Nigeria surged dramatically in June 2026, according to new NMDPRA data

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's cooking gas market is witnessing a fresh wave of price reductions, offering much-needed relief to households as the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) continues to decline across several parts of the country.

LPG prices fall across major cities

A market survey by Legit.ng shows that the retail price of cooking gas has dropped significantly over the past three weeks, with some filling stations and gas outlets now selling as low as N1,200 per kilogram, compared to about N1,450 per kilogram in recent weeks.

Dealers release new prices for cooking gas nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In Abuja, prices have eased across major retail outlets. Ranoil now dispenses LPG at N1,350 per kilogram, Shafa sells at N1,300, while AP Ardova offers the product at N1,400 per kilogram.

These prices are lower than the previous range of N1,450 to N1,500 per kilogram recorded earlier in the month.

The downward trend is also evident in Lagos, where Gasland depot in the Iju area now sells cooking gas at N1,200 per kilogram, down from N1,450 just a week ago.

Depot prices continue to decline

Industry data from PetroleumPriceNG indicates that LPG depot prices have remained between N997 and N1,030 per kilogram, a notable drop from the N1,100 per kilogram levels seen previously.

The lower depot prices are gradually filtering into the retail market, with consumers beginning to benefit from cheaper refill costs.

Across communities such as Dawaki, Kubwa, Gwarampa, and Lugbe in the Federal Capital Territory, many retailers have reduced their prices to around N1,500 per kilogram, compared with approximately N1,700 per kilogram in previous weeks, according to Daily Trust.

Dangote supply, imports boost market

The latest decline comes as supply in the domestic LPG market continues to improve.

Industry observers attribute the softer prices to increased availability from major suppliers, including Dangote, alongside a sharp rise in imports.

According to data released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for June 2026, Nigeria's LPG imports surged by an impressive 1,400 per cent, reaching 1.5 kilotonnes per day.

Relief for Nigerians as cooking gas prices continue to drop nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The increase in supply has eased pressure on the market, helping to moderate wholesale prices and encouraging retailers to lower pump prices.

With depot prices remaining stable at lower levels and supply expected to stay strong, consumers could see cooking gas prices remain relatively affordable in the coming weeks, provided market conditions and exchange rates remain favourable.

Private depots raise petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Private petroleum depots across Nigeria have pushed up their ex-depot prices for premium motor spirit (PMS) by as much as N61 per litre, with new rates taking effect at several major supply hubs in Lagos and Warri.

The adjustments reflect rising replacement costs and shifting dynamics in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, where Dangote Petroleum Refinery has established itself as the dominant force in domestic fuel supply.

Data from Petroleumprice.ng showed that in Lagos, African Terminal, Aiteo, Integrated, and Sahara all moved their ex-depot prices from N1,189 to N1,250 per litre, the largest single jump recorded at N61.

Source: Legit.ng