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Soludo's Son Ozonna Reunites With Family After Missing Sister's Graduation, Davido Reacts
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Soludo's Son Ozonna Reunites With Family After Missing Sister's Graduation, Davido Reacts

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra Governor Charles Soludo, shared a 'Peace & Love' post on Sunday that drew massive attention online
  • The post came after Ozonna was previously absent from a viral family function, which had sparked widespread public discussion
  • Superstar Davido was among those who reacted to the post, dropping a heartfelt comment that caught fans off guard

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Governor Soludo's son Ozonna has broken his silence with a simple but loaded Sunday post, sharing a "Peace & Love" message on Instagram that quickly captured attention.

The post, shared on 27 July 2026, came after Ozonna had been at the centre of public conversation for missing his sister's graduation, a family moment that went viral and left many Nigerians curious about what had happened between him and the rest of the Soludo household.

Ozonna reconnects with his family days after he missed sister's graduation.
Ozonna shares heartwarming pictures of himself and his family. Credit: ozonna/soludo
Source: Instagram

Davido Reacts to Ozonna's Post

The reunion with his family clearly resonated far beyond his usual follower base. Among the thousands who liked the post was Afrobeats heavyweight Davido, who went a step further and left a comment.

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"Baby oku you are a good person," Davido wrote, a nod to the nickname fans have given Ozonna online.

The reactions reflect how closely Nigerians had followed the situation, with many relieved to see the family apparently back on good terms.

Ozonna spotted with his parents and sister days after missing family function.
Davido, others praise Ozonna as he reconnects with his family members. Credit: ozonna
Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see pictures of Ozonna and his family below:

Fans React to the Family Reunion

The comment section quickly became a mix of warmth, humour, and a few pointed observations. Here is what fans had to say:

@e_bonpet wrote:

"Family is everything at the end of the day ❤️"

@regis_hub24 noted:

"They don finally accept baby oku the way he is"

@amarachiigidimbah reacted:

"Baby oku wear trouser and hoodie go see Daddy and mummy Moral of the story …."

@creativelordtv shared:

"Nah cruise Ozonna dey catch with us all along, the whole family of Soludo dey UK currently and we dey with Udogachi and ndi Aku Odo"

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@bleck_chibuzor said:

"Never put your mouth for family matters... Blessings"

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng also reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
DavidoCharles Soludo
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