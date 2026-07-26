AY Comedian revealed he quietly stepped back from church attendance after a negative narrative was published about him on blogs

He said that after finding a new church and feeling welcomed, he was later dropped from a programme over concerns about public perception

AY raised questions about the church's role in offering grace and restoration to those going through public scrutiny

Comedian Ayo Makin, aka AY, has broken his silence on a deeply personal matter, sharing why he distanced himself from church attendance and raising hard questions about the role of faith communities when one of their own is under public fire.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Sunday, July 26, 2026, the popular Nigerian comedian explained that his absence from church had nothing to do with a crisis of faith.

AY Comedian recounts what he faced when he tried returning to church. Credit: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Rather, he said a damaging narrative circulated about him on blogs pushed him to withdraw quietly, choosing to worship online rather than face the weight of whispered conversations and curious stares in a familiar space.

AY's Search for a New Church

After some time away, AY said he found the courage to attend a different church, where he was warmly received by the pastor, his family and church leadership. He described the experience as genuinely encouraging and admitted he began to hope he had found somewhere to belong.

However, that changed when he was invited to take part in an upcoming programme at the church, only to be informed shortly after that he would no longer be included. The reason given was concern over public perception surrounding him.

AY said he respected the decision but could not shake the question it left him with: when did public opinion begin to outweigh one's relationship with God and the altar?

"He Didn't Say Come After Your Reputation Has Been Repaired"

The comedian leaned on scripture to make his point, quoting Matthew 11:28 and pointing out that Jesus extended an open invitation without conditions attached.

"He didn't say, 'Come after everyone has accepted your story.' He didn't say, 'Come after your reputation has been repaired,'" AY said. "The key word was, 'Come.'"

He also referenced Romans 3:23 and the account of the woman caught in adultery, arguing that the church should be the one place where truth, grace and restoration are available regardless of what is being said outside its walls.

AY Comedian sparks reactions as he questions who church is meant for. Credit: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY closed with the same question he opened with: "Who is the church really for?"

The video of AY sharing why he stopped going to church is below:

How netizens reacted

The video sparked a wide range of reactions online. Here is what some users had to say:

@sunky004 commented:

"Wash and rinse every time. No need to ask questions, quit church if you want, stop believing God if you want, stop believing Jesus if you want. Nobody will arrest you for it. Next topic pls"

@dave1800s wrote:

"Make una rest about church is not by force. Nobody hold anyone at gun point to go or not. Anyone talking or criticizing church is so dumb and blinded by foolishness"

@bolajiayo shared:

"Faith in God and attendance at church aren't always the same battle. Sometimes people need time to heal."

@ObinnaSamtex noted:

"What we're seeing in churches today, I believe, is not the type of church God wants for us, his people. They've turn churches to something else"

@IamPopsii_ asked:

"If you've also stopped attending church put your hands up let's know ourselves."

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng