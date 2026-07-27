Peter Obi has urged President Bola Tinubu not to seek re-election in 2027, saying Nigeria needs different leadership

The former Anambra governor argued that the country requires greater capacity to tackle worsening economic and security challenges

Obi also responded to Donald Trump's remarks on Tinubu's security efforts while outlining his own vision for Nigeria

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has said President Bola Tinubu should not seek another term in 2027.

Obi speaks on Tinubu's leadership and 2027 ambition. Photo: PeterObi, OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to him, the Nigerian leader no longer has the capacity to solve the country's growing challenges.

During an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, Obi said Tinubu had changed from the person who governed Lagos State years ago.

"The Bola Tinubu that was governor is not the one that is president today. He's tired. He should be allowed to retire in peace," he said on Sunday, July 26.

Obi said Nigeria was moving in the wrong direction, with rising poverty, hunger, insecurity and millions of children still out of school. He also maintained that Tinubu's efforts had fallen short of what the country needed.

"His best is not enough. We need to do more."

Obi reacts to Trump's praise of Tinubu's govt

The former Anambra governor pointed to recent reports by the World Bank and the World Food Programme on poverty and hunger, as well as fresh kidnappings in Zamfara state, saying the country needed "another capacity" to tackle the worsening situation.

Obi also reacted to former US President Donald Trump's praise for Tinubu's efforts against insecurity. While thanking Trump for the comment, he said the government's response had not produced enough results because Nigerians were still being abducted and communities continued to live in fear.

He said lasting security would come from reducing poverty, creating jobs and making major investments in education rather than relying only on force.

On his own ambition, Obi said his focus was Nigeria's future, not personal gain.

"I'm not desperate to be Nigerian president. I'm desperate to see Nigeria work."

Peter Obi denies pursuing Nigeria's division

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Borno governor Ali Modu Sheriff accused Peter Obi of pursuing a pro-Biafra agenda and questioned his right to ask President Bola Tinubu to step aside over Nigeria's security challenges.

Responding during a television interview, Obi rejected the allegation and insisted he remains committed to Nigeria's unity

Source: Legit.ng