A shooting broke out Sunday evening at the Bite of Seattle festival, steps away from the city's famous Space Needle, killing three people

At least four others were wounded, including a 2-year-old child, after two suspects opened fire at the packed three-day food festival

Seattle police confirmed one suspect was in custody while a search for a second person believed involved was still under way

Three people were killed and at least four others injured, including a 2-year-old child, after gunfire erupted at a popular food festival in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday evening, July 26, 2026.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 6 p.m. at Seattle Centre, where the annual Bite of Seattle festival was in progress. The three-day event typically draws around 350,000 visitors and features hundreds of local food vendors alongside live music performances.

Gunfire erupts at Seattle’s Bite of Seattle festival, leaving crowds in panic as police secure the scene. Photo credit: Carterdayne/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to CNN and Al Jazeera, two victims were declared dead at the scene, while four others were rushed to Harborview Medical Centre. A fifth person later walked into a separate hospital with a gunshot wound. Seattle Police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis confirmed at a late Sunday press briefing that one of those hospitalised had since died, bringing the total death toll to three.

Suspects and investigation

Davis said investigators believe two people were firing at each other during the incident. One suspect was taken into custody, and a search for a second individual believed to be involved remained ongoing. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson initially reported two people in custody but later corrected that figure.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, police said, without providing further details. Davis said there is "no outstanding threat to the community," though the motive for the shooting remains unknown. Authorities urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

Police, fire services, and officers from multiple agencies including the FBI were deployed to the scene. Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson said a SWAT team was also on its way to assist at the request of Seattle police, and urged the public to avoid the area.

Chaos at the festival

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment crowds of festival-goers, who had been walking between vendor stalls, suddenly fled in panic. Witnesses told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard between seven and eight shots. One man near a live music stage said he counted at least two dozen rounds fired. Another described bystanders initially dismissing the sounds as fireworks before realising what was happening and rushing to escape.

Some people sought refuge inside the Space Needle's gift shop, footage showed. The Seattle Centre Monorail was shut down for the remainder of the day and was expected to resume service on Monday morning.

Harborview Medical Centre said the four patients it received all suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of the body, including the arm, leg, abdomen, and lower leg.

Mayor Wilson described the attack as "an act of horrific violence," adding that the community "is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire." She promised transparency as the investigation continues.

The shooting is one of at least 271 mass shootings recorded in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which classifies a mass shooting as any incident in which four or more people are shot.

Festival violence shocks the community as three people die and four suffer injuries, including a child. Photo credit: 400tmax/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Gunman opens fire near Donald Trump's White House

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who opened fire Saturday, May 23, near a White House security checkpoint is dead after being shot by officers who returned fire, the United States (US) Secret Service said.

It was the third incidence of gunfire in the vicinity of President Donald Trump in the past month.

Source: Legit.ng