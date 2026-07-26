President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as special adviser on National Assembly matters

Olanrewaju-Smart boasts an impressive academic and professional background in public policy and governance

President Tinubu commented on Olanrewaju-Smart's expertise to enhance legislative relations and coordination

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as special adviser to the president on National Assembly matters - House of Representatives.

According to a statement on Sunday, July 26, by one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, obtained by Legit.ng, Olanrewaju-Smart replaces Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who resigned to contest for an elective post in his home state.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as special adviser on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), replacing Ibrahim Olanrewaju. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Profile of Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart

Olanrewaju-Smart is an accomplished scholar and public policy expert. He holds a PhD in Educational Management from Lead City University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University.

He is an Edward Mason Fellow in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The 40-year-old policy expert was also a LEAPS Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds a professional diploma in Public Relations from the London School of Public Relations. He was a Policy Fellow at Quantum Alliance AI, USA, focusing on AI and Civic Tech.

Olanrewaju-Smart's career spans Research and Media Assistant to the Minority/Majority Leader, House of Representatives (7th–8th Assemblies), to Special Adviser, Deputy Chief of Staff, and ultimately the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th and 10th Assemblies.

Olanrewaju-Smart later joined the presidency in October 2023 as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Intergovernmental Affairs, a position he held until this new appointment. His public policy research portfolio includes work on several landmark legislations, such as the Interest-Free Student Loan Act, among others.

Tinubu backs Olanrewaju-Smart

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Olanrewaju-Smart's experience, intellect, and commitment.

The Nigerian leader stated that these qualities would strengthen legislative coordination and improve relations between the presidency, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and the House of Representatives.

The statement concluded:

“This appointment is with immediate effect.”

Read Bayo Onanuga's statement on Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart's appointment on X below:

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu outlines second-term priorities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, President Tinubu said his administration will focus on resolving key political issues in the country during his second term, while prioritising the economy and national security as immediate concerns.

The Nigerian leader stated that economic stability and security remain central to his government’s survival strategy, stressing that both issues are currently the administration’s top priorities.

The president alleged that individuals opposed to his policies and programmes were behind some of the country’s security challenges.

Source: Legit.ng