The UK government published official guidance on the conditions under which a person can be stripped of their British citizenship

The guidance covers multiple categories of British nationality status, not just full British citizens, but also British Protected Persons or British Subjects

Children's welfare must be considered in every deprivation decision, but it does not automatically prevent action from being taken

The UK government has published official guidance detailing the specific circumstances under which a person can lose their British citizenship, drawing on powers enshrined in Section 40 of the British Nationality Act (BNA) 1981.

The guidance applies to British citizens, British Overseas Territories citizens, British Overseas citizens, British Nationals (Overseas), British Protected Persons, and British Subjects. It covers three distinct grounds for deprivation.

The British government has revealed that one could lose their citizenship under certain circumstances. Photo Credit: Carl Court, Connect Images

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When can British citizenship be revoked?

The UK government's official deprivation guidance sets out the following circumstances:

1. Where the Secretary of State is satisfied that removing citizenship would serve the public good and that the individual would not become stateless as a result.

2. Where a person obtained citizenship through registration or naturalisation using fraud, false representation, or by hiding a material fact.

3. Where citizenship was obtained through the same fraudulent means but before January 1, 1983.

While the law provides the framework, it does not list specific behaviours that automatically trigger a deprivation decision. Cases are referred to the Home Office from other government bodies or intelligence agencies, assessed initially, and then either accepted or rejected for further action.

How the decision-making process works

If a referral is accepted, caseworkers must gather and assess all available evidence before concluding. All evidence must be handled in line with data protection rules, and every step of the decision-making process must be documented clearly, as any material collected could be presented in court during an appeal.

The guidance also places a firm duty on decision-makers to consider the welfare of any children in the UK who may be affected. This obligation comes from Section 55 of the Borders, Citizenship and Immigration Act 2009, which requires that the best interests of a child are treated as a primary consideration in relevant nationality decisions.

However, the guidance is clear that the presence of children does not make deprivation off-limits.

It says a child's interests "may be outweighed by countervailing factors," meaning officials can still proceed if other circumstances justify the action.

Any decision notice must show that a child's interests were properly and fully considered before a final conclusion was reached.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had released guidelines for foreign spouses seeking British citizenship.

Conditions for foreign spouses to seek citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published the conditions for foreign spouses of British citizens to apply for citizenship.

According to the official guidance published by the UK Home Office, applicants must be at least 18 years old, married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen, and must have lived in the UK for a minimum of three years before the date of their application.

Before submitting an application, a person must already hold one of three forms of settled immigration status: indefinite leave to remain (ILR), settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, or indefinite leave to enter the UK.

Source: Legit.ng