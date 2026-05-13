Following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, Dr Sina Ajidahun highlighted seven ways Nigerians can prevent liver cancer and protect themselves from it

This was as widespread reports attributed Ekubo's death to a long battle with Stage 4 liver cancer, which he had reportedly been battling since 2024

This triggered an increase in people's interest in liver cancer and how to protect against the illness, and a doctor offered his expert guidelines to this effect

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo died on May 11 at a Lagos hospital, triggering nationwide mourning, especially among his colleagues in the entertainment industry, as well as his fans, associates and loved ones, with many taking to social media to pay tributes and speak on his legacy.

Legit.ng learnt that the actor passed away at age 40 after an alleged prolonged battle with Stage 4 liver cancer.

Alex Ekubo reportedly dies from liver cancer on May 11. Photo Credit: Pony Wan g, Facebook/Alex Ekubo, X/@the_beardedsina

Source: Getty Images

Ekubo was reportedly diagnosed with liver cancer in 2024 and returned to work after undergoing a liver transplant. However, his liver reportedly failed again, leading to complications, and his condition deteriorated until his passing.

Statistics on liver cancer in Nigeria

According to PubMed Central, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a disease of public health concern in Nigeria, with chronic hepatitis B and C infections contributing most to the disease burden.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. Liver cancer is a major public health crisis in Nigeria, ranking as the 6th most common cancer and the 5th leading cause of cancer-related mortality, with an incidence rate of roughly 11–20 per 100,000 population.

Globally, liver cancer is the 6th most common cancer and the 3rd leading cause of cancer death globally, with over 866,000 new cases and 758,000 deaths in 2022, according to The Lancet issue.

Preventive measures against liver cancer

Ekubo's death led to many searching the net for answers about how one could prevent liver cancer, and a medical doctor, Dr Sina Ajidahun, has educated the public on the illness.

In a tweet on May 12, Dr Sina, via his verified X handle @the_beardedsina, highlighted seven ways you could protect yourself from liver cancer.

The medical practitioner shared these liver cancer preventive approaches:

1. Cut alcohol totally- Alcohol>> liver cancer.

2. Get your Hepatitis B vaccine. Hep B >>> Liver cancer.

3. Avoid taking mouldy groundnuts, mouldy tomatoes ( Ata Esha).

4. Aflatoxin>> Liver cancer.

5. Practice safe intimacy and don't share needles.

6. Hepatitis C >>> Liver cancer.

7. Cut smoking tobacco >>> Liver screening.

Dr Sina further encouraged people to go for screening and tests, stressing that certain things could be identified early on and acted upon.

A doctor highlights how Nigerians can prevent liver cancer following Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo Credit: Alex Ekubo, X/@the_beardedsina

Source: Facebook

Associate speaks on cause of Ekubo's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Ekubo's associate disclosed the cause of his death.

The actor’s death had earlier thrown the entertainment industry into mourning after colleagues and fans woke up to the shocking news on Tuesday. While many people questioned what may have led to the sudden loss of the actor, filmmaker, and close associate Stanley Ontop has now shared what he described as Alex’s secret health battle.

In a now-trending Instagram post, Stanley alleged that Alex Ekubo had been battling stage 4 liver cancer since 2024. According to him, the actor quietly underwent treatment and even had a liver transplant in a bid to survive the illness. He explained that although the movie star briefly returned to work after the procedure, complications later developed after the transplanted liver reportedly failed again. The actor's shocking death broke people's hearts.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng