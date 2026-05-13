Barcelona star Roony Bardghji reacted to his shock Sweden World Cup snub with a Bible verse on social media

Sweden coach Graham Potter said competition, squad balance, and experience influenced his final 26-man selection

The Barcelona winger remains part of Sweden’s setup and is expected to continue with the Under-21 side

Barcelona youngster Roony Bardghji has responded to his unexpected omission from Sweden’s 2026 World Cup squad by sharing a spiritual message on social media.

The Swedish winger, who joined Barcelona amid huge expectations, was left out of Graham Potter’s provisional 26-man squad despite being involved in recent international camps.

Roony Bardghji has been left out of Sweden’s preliminary World Cup squad, despite having been called up for the national team’s last two friendly games. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Bardghji’s absence has sparked debate among Swedish fans, especially considering his growing reputation as one of the country’s brightest attacking talents.

While he has struggled for regular minutes at Barcelona due to competition from stars like Lamine Yamal, many still expected him to make the trip for the World Cup, Tribuna reports.

Instead, the teenager will continue with Sweden’s Under-21 setup as he waits for another opportunity at senior level.

Bardghji responds with Bible verse

Shortly after the squad announcement, Bardghji appeared to react to the disappointment with a post on Instagram that quickly drew attention online, Flashscore reports.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me,” the winger wrote, alongside an emoji pointing toward the sky.

The quote, taken from Psalm 23 in the Bible, was widely interpreted as a message of resilience after the painful setback.

The reaction also showed a calmer side to the young forward, who has spent much of the season battling for relevance in a Barcelona squad packed with attacking talent.

Although he remains highly rated within Swedish football circles, his lack of consistent club minutes appears to have counted heavily against him during the selection process.

Sweden coach explains decision to drop Bardghji

Sweden coach Graham Potter admitted leaving Bardghji out was one of the hardest calls he had to make ahead of the tournament.

“It has been an incredibly tough decision to make. As a person and as a father, I know how tough it is to leave players out,” Potter told reporters after announcing the squad.

The former Chelsea manager explained that the final squad was not selected on talent alone.

According to him, factors such as experience, balance within the group, personality, and competition for places all influenced the decision.

Potter also suggested that others were currently ahead of Bardghji in the pecking order.

Despite the omission, Potter insisted both Bardghji and Hugo Larsson still have big futures with the national team.

Uncertain future at Barcelona

The timing of the snub comes during growing speculation surrounding Bardghji’s future at Barcelona.

Roony Bardghji has been linked with a summer move away from Barcelona to get more playing time. Photo by Josep Lago

Source: Getty Images

Reports in Spain have suggested the winger is frustrated with his limited playing time and could consider a move away during the summer transfer window in search of regular football.

His path into the starting lineup has been blocked by established names and emerging stars, making it difficult for him to build momentum this season.

For now, Bardghji faces a crucial period in his career. He remains one of Sweden’s most gifted young players, but both club and country appear to be asking for more consistency before fully trusting him on the biggest stage.

Sweden’s World Cup camp opens later this month, and Potter’s team have been grouped against Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Arsenal star retires from international future

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard has announced his retirement from international football with Denmark.

The 32-year-old confirmed his decision shortly after Denmark failed to secure qualification for the upcoming World Cup, a disappointment he admitted played a major role in his thinking.

Source: Legit.ng