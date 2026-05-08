Isaac Fayose made the frontline of blogs recently, following the shots he fired at Reno Omokri

This came after the former presidential aide claimed that people in the UK pay more for petrol than Nigerians

In a recent video, the social commentator attacked the claims as he addressed the living conditions of Nigerians criticised

Social commentator Isaac Fayose has called out former presidential aide Reno Omokri over his remarks about petrol prices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In a viral video online, Fayose criticised Omokri’s claim that Nigerians still pay less for petrol compared to UK residents.

He argued that his comparison was misleading because it belittled the huge differences in minimum wages and living standards of the two countries.

Isaac Fayose slams Reno Omokri over petrol price claims. Credit: @isaacfayose, @renoomkri

Source: Instagram

Fayose stressed that Nigerians who earn the newly approved ₦70,000 minimum wage cannot comfortably afford petrol at ₦1,400 per litre.

He explained that an average Nigerian won't be able to spend on fuel after attending to their basic needs like feeding, accommodation, and transportation.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose reacted to the recent City Boy Movement event in Owerri, criticising the heavy security presence during Seyi Tinubu’s tour.

A few days ago, businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, shared a video of the tour held in Imo State.

He was on stage with his boss, Obi Cubana, and Seyi Tinubu, explaining the reasons for shifting support from Peter Obi to Tinubu.

Reacting, Fayose questioned whether the event marked the start of a campaign or a breach of the law.

He also expressed doubt about Tinubu’s support in the state, saying, “With all the Cubanas in Owerri and Igboland, Tinubu will not get more than 20% of the votes in the state.”

The former governor's brother highlighted the state’s infrastructural challenges, noting that the lack of electricity and petrol remains a major issue for residents.

He reminded the people of Imo State that Tinubu had previously stated they should not vote for him if he failed to address these problems.

Fayose further criticised the level of security deployed for the event, claiming it exceeded the protection given to ordinary residents of Owerri. “If you know you are popular, you shouldn’t need that kind of security in the state,” he said.

Isaac Fayose's remarks have since sparked reactions online, with many fans weighing in on the political implications of Tinubu’s visit and Fayose’s message.

Isaac Fayose challenges Reno Omokri’s UK-Nigeria fuel narrative Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Fayose's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DanKatsina50 said:

"As far as I’m concerned, Reno remains one of the most unreasonable people I’ve come across. Because of stomach infrastructure, he’s always ready to defend nonsense. But, whatever a man sows, he shall surely reap."

@adejades said:

"My guy bought a 120m house on the island last year - His Second house. I just dey laugh these fools. What basis is the comparison Abeg? You'll work 9-5 here for 50years and still May no buy a car let alone a 120m house except you steal. Una dey mad."

@iam_jeeri said:

"Some head of the family in this country are not even earning 70k as salary, Reno brain just Dey upside down. He’s one of the issues . Very very delusional human being."

@Davejon101 said:

"Oga do your research before spewing this. Do you have any idea how much they earn there for a job compared to Nigerians?"

@KingdomKnight68 said:

"Those on minimum wages won’t own a car. £25,000 is before tax. Minus £400 x 12 for rent, £50 for gas, £50 electricity etc. That’s already £6,000 less at the minimum, provided the person rents only a room. Remove tax, national insurance and retirement contribution."

Isaac Fayose calls out Reno Omokri on fuel price debate. Credit: @isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose supports Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia state, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

Source: Legit.ng