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Cooking Gas Price Jumps by N100 as Dangote Refinery, Dealers Release New LPG Rates Nationwide
Energy

Cooking Gas Price Jumps by N100 as Dangote Refinery, Dealers Release New LPG Rates Nationwide

by  Pascal Oparada
4 min read
  • Nigerian households face rising cooking gas prices amid global crude oil market volatility
  • Dangote Refinery's recent price hike causes ripple effects across LPG retail markets nationwide
  • Analysts warn that higher gas prices may push families back to less clean cooking alternatives like firewood

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households are facing another increase in the price of cooking gas as the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, rises across major markets nationwide.

The latest adjustment follows renewed volatility in the global crude oil market, which has continued to influence local energy prices and increase pressure on consumers already battling inflation and rising living costs.

Dealers release new cooking gas prices nationwide
Cooking price jumps in depots as Dangote Refinery release new LPG rates. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor
Source: Getty Images

Recent market data from PetroleumPriceNG shows that major suppliers and depot operators, including Dangote Refinery, have reviewed their LPG prices upward, triggering a ripple effect across the retail market.

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Dangote Refinery adjusts LPG price

Africa’s largest refinery, the Dangote Refinery, increased its LPG price from N1,030 per kilogramme to N1,060 per kilogramme, marking a fresh rise within a few weeks.

Industry observers note that Dangote’s pricing decisions now carry significant weight in Nigeria’s domestic LPG market due to the refinery’s growing influence as one of the country’s major suppliers.

The refinery’s upward adjustment quickly affected other depot operators, many of whom released new rates shortly after.

New depot prices released nationwide

According to the latest pricing data, A.Y.M Shafa increased its LPG price to N1,160 per kilogramme, while Rainoil Lagos now sells at N1,120 per kilogramme.

Similarly, NIPCO Lagos adjusted its price to N1,087.5 per kilogramme.

These revised depot rates have immediately translated into higher prices for retailers and final consumers across various parts of the country.

On the streets, many dealers now sell cooking gas for as high as N1,250 per kilogramme, compared to N1,100 recorded the previous week, representing a sharp N100 to N150 increase depending on location.

Read also

N1,350 per litre: New petrol depot prices emerge after Dangote Refinery’s price hike

Gasland, one of Nigeria’s prominent gas marketers, also raised its price from N1,100 to N1,200 per kilogramme.

Dealers explain reasons for price spike

Speaking from the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos, gas dealer Linus Mbah said the sudden rise happened only a few days ago and was largely driven by market reactions to Dangote Refinery’s price review.

According to him, many retailers quickly adjusted prices after hearing of the refinery’s increase.

“Dangote is one of the major suppliers in Nigeria now. So, anytime he hikes or reduces prices, consumers feel the impact almost immediately,” Mbah said.

Other retailers also blamed the increase on rising depot rates and worsening logistics costs.

They explained that transporting LPG to different retail locations has become more expensive due to higher diesel and petrol prices, forcing many dealers to pass the burden to end users.

Households under pressure

Energy analysts warn that the latest LPG price increase could place more Nigerian families under financial strain, especially low-income households that depend on cooking gas for daily meal preparation.

Read also

Dangote Refinery hikes petrol price by N75, Nigerians brace for fresh cost surge

Many fear that if the upward trend continues, some households may be forced to abandon cleaner cooking energy and return to alternatives such as firewood and charcoal.

Such a shift could worsen environmental concerns and expose families to health risks associated with indoor smoke pollution.

Dealers release new cooking gas prices nationwide
Tough times for households as cooking gas prices jump by N100 per kilogramme. Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

With inflation still squeezing household incomes, consumers are hoping for price stability in the coming weeks, but current market signals suggest that relief may not come anytime soon.

Cooking gas prices rise sharply

Legit.ng earlier reported that the average cost of refilling cooking gas cylinders in Nigeria increased significantly in March 2026, reflecting continued pressure on household energy expenses.

According to the latest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Price Watch released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price of a 5kg cylinder rose to N7,655.73, while a 12.5kg cylinder climbed to N19,652.83, Channels TV reported.

The NBS data showed that the 5kg cylinder price increased by 12.60 per cent month-on-month, up from N6,799.18 recorded in February.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

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Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)Aliko Dangote
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