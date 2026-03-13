Does Lee Majors have any biological children? Meet the actor's family

Does Lee Majors have any biological children? Lee Majors is the father of four biological children: Lee Majors II, Nikki, and twins Dane and Trey. Despite his busy Hollywood career, his children have been a central part of his life, and he has remained a hands-on father throughout the years.

Lee Majors posing with three of his kids, Lee, Trey, and Nikki. Photo: @SixMillionDollarmantoy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Lee Majors II is from his first marriage to Thelma Kathleen “Kathy” Robinson , while Nikki and twins Dane and Trey are from his third marriage to model Karen Velez .

is from his first marriage to , while Nikki and are from his third marriage to model . Although all four of Lee Majors’ children have appeared in Hollywood roles, Lee II has had the most consistent career in the industry.

Actor Lee Majors has been married four times and has been with his current wife, Faith Noelle Cross, since their 2002 wedding.

Profile summary

Full name Harvey Lee Yeary Nickname Lee Majors Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 1939 Age 86 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Wyandotte, Michigan, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Grey and white Eye colour Blue Father Carl Yeary Mother Alice Yeary Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Faith Noelle Cross Children 4 School Middlesboro High School University Indiana University Bloomington, Eastern Kentucky University Profession Actor Instagram @therealleemajors

Does Lee Majors have any biological children?

The actor has four biological children. Lee Majors was first married to Thelma Kathleen “Kathy” Robinson from 1961 to 1964, and they had one child, Lee Majors II. He later married Farrah Fawcett in 1973; the couple separated in 1979 and finalised their divorce three years later.

In 1988, the actor married American model Karen Velez, and they had three children: daughter Nikki and twin sons Dane and Trey. The couple divorced in 1994. Karen Velez died on 2 July 2023, at the age of 62.

Despite his busy Hollywood career, Majors remained a devoted father and largely kept his family life private. Here's what is known about Lee Majors' children.

Lee Majors II

Lee Majors and son Lee Majors Jr attend the Mauna Lani Celebrity Sports Invitational. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lee Majors II

Lee Majors II Date of birth: 8 April 1962

8 April 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of March 2026)

63 years old (as of March 2026) Mother: Kathy Robinson

Lee Majors II, the first child of Lee Majors and Kathy Robinson, followed in his father’s footsteps as an actor. He made his acting debut in 1984 on The Love Boat. Majors II is best known for playing Jim Castillian in the Bionic reunion movies alongside his father’s iconic character, Steve Austin.

After The Fall Guy ended in 1986, Majors II's father relocated his family to Florida and took up golfing. He often brought Lee II to the course, and in 1990 and 1991, both competed in the Celebrity Sports Invitational.

Lee II is the father of Cody Majors, a United States Auto Club sprint car driver.

Nikki Majors

Actor Lee Majors with his 3rd wife Karen & daughter Nikki, relaxing on the lawn with their golden retriever dog at home. PhotoL Will (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nikki Majors

Nikki Majors Date of birth: 15 February 1988

15 February 1988 Age: 38 years old (as of 2026)

38 years old (as of 2026) Mother: Karen Velez

Nikki Majors was born in Los Angeles, California, to her parents, Lee Majors and Karen Velez. She had a brief appearance in the entertainment industry and often worked alongside her father.

Nikki appeared in Keaton's Cop in 1990 and in the film P.S.I. Luv U in 1991. In addition to acting, she was also involved in modelling early in life. Lee's daughter is married to Adam McFarlane, a real estate agent in Pacific Palisades, California, United States.

Dane Majors

Dane Majors having a peaceful walk in a lush, green environment. Photo: @danemajors (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Dane Luke Majors

Dane Luke Majors Date of birth: 22 October 1992

22 October 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of March 2026)

33 years old (as of March 2026) Mother: Karen Velez

Dane Luke Majors is an actor who began his career in the early 2010s. He appeared with his twin brother, Trey, in Corruption.Gov (2010). The actor later appeared in the short film Honor Council (2017).

Lee Majors' son gained recognition in horror and thriller films, including a supporting role in Alone (2020) and a lead in the festival-noted slasher Severed Road (2025). His upcoming project, To the Moon, continues his work in independent cinema.

Outside of acting, Dane Majors is well known in the hi-fi community through In Sheep’s Clothing. In 2023, he helped expand the listening bar and record collective from Los Angeles to New York City. Dane is also a respected curator and editor who writes about vinyl, rare analogue recordings, and sound culture.

Reflecting on the personal challenges of building the space after losing his mother, Dane wrote on Instagram:

Those close know it’s been a wild ride for me these last few months, navigating family loss, all the while trying to build this little sanctuary from scratch. Lot of hands, hearts, and hard work went into this space and we’re so proud to see it all coming together.

Trey Majors

Full name: Trey Kulley Majors

Trey Kulley Majors Date of birth: 22 October 1992

22 October 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of March 2026)

33 years old (as of March 2026) Mother: Karen Velez

Trey Kulley Majors, born in 1992, is the twin brother of Dane Luke Majors. Growing up in a family active in the entertainment industry, he appeared in a few films and media projects, often alongside his father and twin brother. He made his film debut in Corruption.Gov (2010) with Dane.

Trey later chose a different path outside of acting, working as a surfboard shaper at Rusty Surfboards in San Diego. He has crafted custom boards, including one for his twin, showcasing his skill. In addition to his craft, Trey enjoys outdoor activities and travel, maintaining a creative and adventurous lifestyle while keeping a more private life.

FAQs

How many kids does Lee Majors have? The American actor has four children: Lee Majors II, Nikki Majors, and twin sons Dane Majors and Trey Majors. Did Farrah Fawcett have any children with Lee Majors? Farrah Fawcett and Lee Majors did not have any children together during their marriage from 1973 to 1982. Did Karen Velez have any family? The model had a family; during her marriage to Lee Majors, they had three children: Nikki Majors and twins Dane Majors and Trey Majors. What does Lee Majors' daughter do? She previously worked as an actress and model, and currently maintains a private life away from the entertainment industry. Are Dane and Trey Majors twins? Dane and Trey Majors are twin brothers born on 22 October 1992. Is Lee Majors married? The American actor has been married to Faith Majors since 2002. How old is Lee Majors? He is 86 years old as of March 2026.

Lee Majors has four biological children: Lee Majors II from his first marriage to Kathy Robinson, and Nikki, along with twin sons Dane and Trey, from his marriage to model Karen Velez. Despite divorces and a long Hollywood career, Majors has remained a devoted father while largely keeping his family life out of the spotlight.

Legit.ng recently published an article about David Gilmour's children. David Gilmour, the guitarist for Pink Floyd, is the father of eight children. He has four from his first marriage and four, including one adopted, with his wife, author Polly Samson.

Romany Gilmour, David Gilmour's daughter, is a musician who often performs alongside her father on stage. David's sons, Gabriel and Charlie, played key roles on his 2024 album Luck and Strange; Gabriel on backing vocals, and Charlie co-writing the lyrics for Scattered.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng