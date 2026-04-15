Dannii Marie got Bam Margera sober and married him on a movie set
Dannii Marie is an American model, actress, and fitness enthusiast who was thrust into the limelight due to her relationship with Bam Margera. She is credited with helping the professional skateboarder and stunt performer navigate his highly publicised journey towards sobriety. Dannii has also established her own presence in the entertainment industry, appearing in Skater Zombie and Collecting Souls.
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Key takeaways
- Dannii is a fitness enthusiast, model, and actress who often appears in her husband's social media content and collaborative ventures.
- Professional skateboarder Margera publicly credits her for his sobriety and his return to professional skateboarding.
- Dannii Marie and Bam Margera married on 28 May 2024, in Socorro County, New Mexico.
- The wedding took place at the Val Verde Historic Hotel, where they were both on set filming a movie titled Collecting Souls.
Profile summary
Real name
Danielle Marie
Moniker
Dannii Marie
Date of birth
19 March 1988
Age
38 years (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Charleston, South Carolina, United States
Current residence
Miami, Florida, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexual orientation
Straight
Height in feet
5'11"
Height in centimetres
180
Weight in pounds
135
Weight in kilograms
61
Ethnicity
White
Eye colour
Hazel
Hair colour
Brown
Spouse
Bam Margera
Profession
Model, actress
Who is Dannii Marie?
Dannii Marie was born Danielle Marie in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.
Dannii Marie's birthday is celebrated on 19 March every year. The American model was born in 1988. Dannii Marie's details on her family and early background are not public.
Why is Dannii Marie famous?
Dannii Marie is famous for her relationship with Bam Margera. Margera is a professional skateboarder, stunt performer, and former MTV reality star.
In addition to her relationship with Margera, Marie is a fashion model and actress. She has worked in the modelling industry for almost two decades, specialising in fitness and glamour shoots. Dannii has walked runways at events like Swim Week and LA Fashion Week.
According to Danny's bio on Model Mayhem, she has collaborated with promotional agencies, including the International Miami Boat Show and Delray Fashion Week. Marie has also collaborated with brands such as Masareti and Ferrari.
Dannii Marie has earned accolades such as 4th place at Miss Golden Beach Fitness 2021, Maxim's Finest Top 3 in 2017, and Top 5 internationally in 2019. As an actress, Dannii has acted in various projects including The Curious Case of... and Burlesque Ghost Hunters according to her IMDb profile.
Inside Dannii Marie and Bam Margera's relationship
Fans have described the relationship between Dannii Marie and Bam Margera as a turning point for the troubled star. After years of legal battles and struggles with addiction, Margera found a stabilising force in Marie.
Dannii Marie and Bam Margera met in mid-2023 and got engaged in December, after dating for six months. The two got married on 28 May 2024, in Socorro County, New Mexico.
The American skateboarder shared the news on his Instagram page after posting a photo of the two after TMZ broke the news. He captioned the photo:
To all of our friends and family. We’ve been planning this for a while with the Jim Burlson out here in Socorro, New Mexico at this rad historical hotel. Danielle Marie MARGERA, it’s official.
The wedding took place at the Val Verde Historic Hotel, which was the set of the movie titled Collecting Souls, in which they were both working. The ceremony was captured by a film crew, making the union a cinematic event. The skateboarder added that there would be a second wedding in Pennsylvania for family and friends.
During their wedding vows, Margera was vocal about the impact she had on his health. He stated that a year prior, he had hit rock bottom, but meeting Marie changed his trajectory. The former MTV reality star credited her with helping him stop drinking and encouraging him to return to skateboarding.
[You] made me stop drinking and got me back to skateboarding, and I cannot thank you enough.
FAQs
- Who is Bam Margera's new wife? The skateboarder and stunt performer is married to Dannii Marie.
- What is Dannii Marie's real name? Dannii Marie's real name is Danielle Marie.
- Dannii Marie is best known as Bam Margera's wife and for helping him overcome addiction.
- What does Dannii Marie do for a living? Marie is a fashion model and actress.
- What is Dannii Marie's age? She is 38 years old as of 2026. Dannii was born on 19 March 1988.
- What is Dannii Marie's height? The American actress is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.
- Did Dannii Marie and Bam Margera have a second wedding? They planned a larger celebration in Pennsylvania for friends and family following their movie-set wedding ceremony.
Dannii Marie remains a constant support in Bam Margera's life. The model and actress has transitioned from his partner and lifesaving companion to a multidisciplinary creative. Their union remains one of the most unexpected redemption stories in modern pop culture.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.