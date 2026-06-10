The Emirates Group has announced a wide range of new job openings for 2026, offering opportunities across engineering, cargo, IT, human resources, and commercial operations

These roles span multiple regions including the UAE, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, reflecting the Group’s global expansion and commitment to growth

With closing dates running through June and July 2026, candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their chance to join one of the world’s leading aviation companies

The Emirates Group, the UAE’s state-owned aviation company, has unveiled a comprehensive list of new job openings across its divisions including Emirates, dnata, Emirates Engineering, and Emirates SkyCargo.

These roles span multiple regions such as the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, reflecting the Group’s global reach and commitment to expanding its workforce.

Emirates Group jobs offer global opportunities in engineering, cargo, IT, HR, and commercial operations. Photo credit: Teamtime/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Closing dates for applications run throughout June and July 2026, with one extending into February 2027. Candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their chance to join one of the world’s leading aviation companies.

Full list of Emirates Group jobs and closing dates

Mechanic - Cabin Workshop – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 25 Jun 2026 Resource Planning Manager - UAE Airport Operations – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 25 Jun 2026 Licensed Aircraft Engineer II - Hyderabad – Hyderabad, India – Closing date: 26 Jun 2026 Engineering Type Instructor (B1) – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 23 Jun 2026 Senior Cargo Sales Executive - Delhi – Delhi, India – Closing date: 16 Jun 2026 Sponsorship Manager – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 23 Jun 2026 HR Business Partner - International – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 15 Jun 2026 Security Officer (Dubai Hub) – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 22 Jun 2026 Senior Cargo Agent - Tokyo, Narita – Tokyo, Japan – Closing date: 22 Jun 2026 Agile Delivery Lead - IT Business Platform Management – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 22 Jun 2026 Senior CyberSecurity Assurance Services Analyst – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 26 Jun 2026 Cargo Sales Manager USA - Northeast – New York, USA – Closing date: 29 Jun 2026 Customer Sales & Services Team Leader - Amman – Amman, Jordan – Closing date: 22 Jun 2026 Sales Manager - Poland – Warsaw, Poland – Closing date: 22 Jun 2026 Engineering Programs Manager – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 21 Jun 2026 Security Officer - Regulatory Affairs – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 19 Jun 2026 Senior Technical Services Engineer (Cabin Technical and Reconfigurations) – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 19 Jun 2026 Technical Services Engineer - Cabin Technical and Reconfigurations – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 19 Jun 2026 Data Analytics Officer (SkyCargo) – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 12 Jun 2026 Customer Sales & Service Officer – Amman, Jordan – Closing date: 19 Jun 2026 Cargo Operations Manager - UK – London, UK – Closing date: 30 Jun 2026 Customer Sales & Services Manager - Cairo – Cairo, Egypt – Closing date: 14 Jun 2026 Cargo Freighter Support Officer (12 months contract) – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 14 Jun 2026 Cabin Workshop Approved Controller – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 Brand and Marketing Manager - Australia and New Zealand – Sydney, Australia – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 Senior Technical Engineer - AIX and Solaris – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 Agile Delivery Lead - SkyCargo – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 National Planning Specialist - Emiratisation Strategy and Planning – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 Senior Cargo Agent - Adelaide – Adelaide, Australia – Closing date: 11 Jun 2026 Sales Coordinator - Osaka – Osaka, Japan – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 Cargo Agent - Seoul – Seoul, South Korea – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 Licensed Aircraft Engineer - Manchester – Manchester, UK – Closing date: 18 Jun 2026 Senior Cargo Sales Executive - ORD – Chicago, USA – Closing date: 25 Jun 2026 Aircraft Technician - Line Maintenance - Melbourne – Melbourne, Australia – Closing date: 05 Jul 2026 Skywards Data Analyst (Fixed-term Contract) – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 10 Jun 2026 Operational Training Partner - Cargo Operations – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 17 Jun 2026 Employee Relations Partner – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 16 Jun 2026 Engineering Repairs Coordinator – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 16 Jun 2026 Project Engineer (In-Flight Connectivity) – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 16 Jun 2026 HR Business Partner, dnata International - Emiratisation – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 15 Jun 2026 Senior Mechanic - Base Heavy Maintenance – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 14 Jun 2026 Commercial Experiences Manager – Dubai, UAE – Closing date: 16 Jun 2026 Customer Affairs Officer - Denmark – Copenhagen, Denmark – Closing date: 15 Jun 2026

Apply here for the UAE job.

Emirates recruitment highlights diverse roles with closing dates through June and July. Photo credit: Teamtime/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE suspends visa issuance to 3 African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that The United Arab Emirates has announced the suspension of new visa issuance for nationals of three African countries as part of efforts to strengthen its response to concerns surrounding the Ebola virus.

The affected countries are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Source: Legit.ng