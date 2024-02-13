Deion Sanders Jr. is a former football player, entrepreneur, rapper and content creator from the United States of America. He is best recognised as the eldest son of Deion Sanders, an American football coach and former professional football and baseball player. Sanders Jr. has also made a name for himself as an entrepreneur. What is Deion Sanders Jr.'s age?

Deion Sanders Jr. is a celebrity child known as the son of Deion Sanders. He played as a cornerback and wide receiver for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs football team for three seasons. He started rapping before settling for content creation. He has also displayed his entrepreneurial and creative sides, making him a jack of all trades.

Full name Deion Sanders Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 1 December 1993 Age 30 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 178 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Deion Sanders Mother Carolyn Chambers Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Brittney Faye Education Atlanta Sports Academy Profession Former football player, entrepreneur, rapper Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @deionsandersjr TikTok @deionsandersjr X (Twitter) @DeionSandersJr

What is Deion Sanders Jr.'s age?

The former football player is 30 years old as of February 2024. When is Deion Sanders Jr.'s birthday? He was born on 1 December 1993. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Deion was born in Texas, United States of America, where he was raised. He is an American national of African-American heritage. Deion grew up alongside his elder sister, Deiondra, and three half-siblings, Shelomi, Shedeur, and Shilo.

Who are Deion Sanders Jr.'s parents?

His parents are Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers. His father is an American football coach and former professional football and baseball player. He is the head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder. His mother is a real estate broker and notary signing agent. His parents tied the knot in 1989 but separated in 1998.

Where did Deion Sanders Jr. attend high school?

Deion Sanders' son attended high school at Marcus High School in Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta Sports Academy in Georgia’ where he played football. He later enrolled at Southern Methodist University in Texas. While there, he played college football for three seasons.

What does Deion Sanders Jr. do for a living?

Deion Sanders Jr. is a former football player, rapper, entrepreneur, and content creator. He was a wide receiver at Marcus High School in Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta Sports Academy in Georgia. He played college football at Southern Methodist University in Texas for three seasons.

He stopped playing football in 2015 during his junior year in college. He later began a career in fashion, launching his streetwear clothing brand Well Off in 2016.

Like his father, he has a passion for music. He released his first rap song, Swaggin', in 2011. In 2022, he released two more songs, Money Old and Kandy.

Sanders is also a social media personality. He runs a YouTube channel named Well Off Media, created on 23 April 2018. The channel has amassed over 437 thousand subscribers and mostly contains his music and sports-related content. He boasts over 494 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 710 thousand followers on TikTok.

What is Deion Sanders Jr.’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, BuzzLearn, and Popular Bio, the American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his various business ventures, music, and social media endeavours.

Who is Deion Sanders Jr. dating?

The entrepreneur reportedly has a romantic relationship with social media personality Brittney Faye. The two have been previously spotted in public events but have yet to confirm any details about their alleged relationship.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s height and weight

The former football player stands 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 178 pounds or 80 kilograms.

