Cube Cover and SLOT Systems launch Super Fix for smartphone protection in Nigeria

Affordable device protection starts from ₦5,000, ensuring quick repair approvals for customers

Super Fix integrates with Cube Cover's app for a seamless digital claims experience

Cube Cover, a Tasala Insurance Broker Company, has partnered with SLOT Systems Limited to introduce a new device protection solution aimed at helping Nigerians safeguard their smartphones and other smart devices against accidental damage.

The product, known as Super Fix, combines digital enrollment, instant repair approvals, and access to authorised repair centres across the country through SLOT’s extensive retail and service network.

Alfred Egbai, Co-founder & COO Cubecover, Mr Deji Macaulay, Co-founder, CEO & Cubecover, Engr Nnamdi Ezeigbo, CEO Slot Systems Nigeria. Credit: SLOT

Source: Facebook

The collaboration is expected to transform the way Nigerians protect and maintain their devices by reducing the delays and paperwork often associated with traditional repair and claims processes.

Affordable protection starting from ₦5,000

Under the new arrangement, customers can purchase the Super Fix protection plan at participating SLOT outlets nationwide for as little as ₦5,000 annually.

Subscribers who experience eligible device damage can access repair services at authorised SLOT repair centres, with repair approvals processed instantly through Cube Cover’s automated claims platform.

The companies said the system eliminates lengthy approval procedures, allowing customers to get their devices repaired faster and with less inconvenience.

Fully digital experience for customers

A key feature of the Super Fix service is its integration with the Cube Cover mobile application, which provides users with a seamless digital experience from registration to claims management.

Through the app, customers can complete digital onboarding, manage their protection plans, locate nearby repair centres, and access a smart pre-approval feature that allows them to initiate and track repair requests before visiting a service centre.

According to Cube Cover, the technology-driven platform is designed to improve efficiency while enhancing transparency and convenience for customers.

Industry leaders highlight benefits

Speaking on the partnership, Cube Cover Co-founder, Deji Macaulay, described the collaboration as a significant step forward for device protection services in Africa.

He explained that the company is leveraging automation and intelligent digital systems to remove the complexity that often accompanies insurance and device repair processes.

“This alliance represents the future of valuable protection in Africa. We are removing the complexity and delays traditionally associated with device protection by using automation and intelligent digital systems.

Customers can now protect their devices, walk into a SLOT repair centre when damage occurs, and receive instant approval for repairs through our auto-claims platform,” Macaulay said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of SLOT Systems Limited, Nnamdi Ezeigbo, said the partnership aligns with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction and trust.

According to him, SLOT’s focus extends beyond selling devices to ensuring customers enjoy peace of mind throughout the lifespan of their gadgets.

“Partnering with Cube Cover allows us to extend that commitment beyond device sales into device protection and care, giving our customers greater peace of mind,” he said.

Rising repair costs drive demand for protection

The launch comes at a time when smartphone adoption continues to grow across Nigeria, while the cost of repairs and replacement parts has also increased significantly.

Industry stakeholders believe this trend has heightened the need for affordable and reliable protection plans that can help users manage unexpected repair expenses.

Cube Cover’s Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Alfred Egbai, noted that the partnership will combine SLOT’s nationwide presence with Cube Cover’s technology platform to improve access to digital services, speed up repair turnaround times, and build customer trust through automation.

Nigerians are advised to stop buying used phones amid high theft risks. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Super Fix device protection service is now available at participating SLOT outlets across Nigeria, offering consumers a new way to protect their devices and access repairs with minimal hassle.

6 ways to avoid buying a stolen or blacklisted

Legit.ng earlier reported that buying a used phone can be a great way to save money, but experts warn of hidden risks. Stolen, blacklisted or locked phones are still on sale.

Some used smartphones on the market have been stolen or are blacklisted or locked to previous owners, but customers only find this out when they have paid.

As experts put it, buyers should run a few quick checks before making a purchase, such as using IMEI check tools.

Source: Legit.ng