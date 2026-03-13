Meet Lee Majors' daughter, Nikki Majors, and her life away from the spotlight

Nikki Majors is widely known as the daughter of actor Lee Majors and his second wife, former Playboy Playmate Karen Velez. She is an actress known for minor roles in Keaton's Cop (1990) and P.S.I. Luv U (1991). Now known as Nikki McFarlane, she lives a private life in Pacific Palisades, California, with her husband, Adam, and their four children.

Lee Majors and Karen Velez with their daughter, Nikki. Photo: Will and Deni McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name Nikki Loren Majors Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1988 Age 38 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Pacific Palisades, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Lee Majors Mother Karen Velez Siblings Lee Majors II, Dane Luke Majors, Trey Kulley Majors Relationship status Married Husband Adam McFarlane Children Four Profession Former actress, model

Who is Nikki Majors?

Nikki Loren Majors, currently known as Nikki McFarlan, was born on 15 February 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 38 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Nikki Majors comes from a mixed ethnic background. She is of White American ancestry from her father's side and Puerto Rican descent from her mother's side.

Lee Majors and Karen Velez at the 5th Annual Golden Boot Awards at L.A. Equestrian Center in Los Angeles, California on 15 August 1987. Photo: Ralph Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

Meet Nikki Majors’ parents

Nikki Loren Majors' parents are Lee Majors and Karen Velez. Her father is an iconic Hollywood actor best known for his leading roles in classic television series, such as The Big Valley as Heath Barkley, The Six Million Dollar Man as Steve Austin, and The Fall Guy as Colt Seavers.

Nikki Majors’ mother is a prominent model who gained fame as the Playboy Playmate of the Year in 1985. Later in life, she worked as a certified hypnotherapist and master hypnotist. Nikki’s parents married in September 1988, shortly after her birth, but divorced in 1994 when she was six years old. Her mother passed away on 2 July 2023, at the age of 62.

Nikki Majors grew up as the eldest of three siblings

The American celebrity daughter grew up as the eldest of three siblings from her parents' marriage, including younger twin brothers Dane Luke and Trey Kulley, born in 1992. She also has an older half-brother, Lee Majors II, from her father’s first marriage to Kathy Robinson.

Through her father's marriage in 2002, Nikki became the stepdaughter of actress and model Faith Majors.

Nikki Majors' parents Lee Majors and Karen Velez in 1980. Photo: Ralph Dominguez

Source: Getty Images

Inside Nikki Majors’ early career

Nikki Majors had a brief career in the entertainment industry as a child but has since transitioned into a private life focused on her family. As child, she had minor roles in projects involving her father, including the film Keaton's Cop (1990) and the TV series P.S. I Luv U (1991).

In March 2008, as a young adult, she followed her mother’s footsteps by appearing in a Playboy Cyber Club pictorial titled Playmate Daughters.

Lee Majors with his children: Lee Majors II, Trey and Nikki at the Los Angeles premiere of the film The Fall Guy in April 2024. Photo: @Six Million Dollar man toy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Nikki Majors' husband?

Lee Majors' daughter is married to Adam McFarlane, an experienced real estate agent serving the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas. He has over 13 years of experience in the field and has worked with firms like Pacific Union International.

The couple has four children together. Although they keep their children's lives private, they maintain a close bond with Nikki's extended family, particularly her younger brother, Trey Kulley Majors, who frequently shares family moments with his nieces and nephews on social media.

Who is Nikki Majors? Nikki Majors is an American actress, best known as the daughter of actor Lee Majors and Karen Velez. Where is Nikki Majors from? She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Nikki Majors' age? The celebrity daughter is 38 years old as of 2026. She was born on 15 February 1988. Who is Nikki Majors' mother? Her mother, Karen Velez, was a model and a former Playboy Playmate of the Year (1985). Who are Nikki Majors’ siblings? Nikki Majors has three brothers: an older half-brother, Lee Majors II, and two younger twin brothers, Dane Luke and Trey Kulley Majors. Is Nikki Majors married? Nikki Majors is married to Adam McFarlane, a real estate agent. How many children does Nikki Majors have? The child actress has four children with her husband, Adam McFarlane, but has kept their lives private. Where is Nikki Majors today? Nikki Majors currently lives in Pacific Palisades, California, United States, with her husband and four children.

