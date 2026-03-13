Meet Lee Majors' daughter, Nikki Majors, and her life away from the spotlight
Nikki Majors is widely known as the daughter of actor Lee Majors and his second wife, former Playboy Playmate Karen Velez. She is an actress known for minor roles in Keaton's Cop (1990) and P.S.I. Luv U (1991). Now known as Nikki McFarlane, she lives a private life in Pacific Palisades, California, with her husband, Adam, and their four children.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Profile summary
Full name
Nikki Loren Majors
Gender
Female
Date of birth
15 February 1988
Age
38 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residence
Pacific Palisades, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5'4''
Height in centimetres
163
Weight in pounds
135
Weight in kilograms
61
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Lee Majors
Mother
Karen Velez
Siblings
Lee Majors II, Dane Luke Majors, Trey Kulley Majors
Relationship status
Married
Husband
Adam McFarlane
Children
Four
Profession
Former actress, model
Who is Nikki Majors?
Nikki Loren Majors, currently known as Nikki McFarlan, was born on 15 February 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 38 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Nikki Majors comes from a mixed ethnic background. She is of White American ancestry from her father's side and Puerto Rican descent from her mother's side.
Meet Nikki Majors’ parents
Nikki Loren Majors' parents are Lee Majors and Karen Velez. Her father is an iconic Hollywood actor best known for his leading roles in classic television series, such as The Big Valley as Heath Barkley, The Six Million Dollar Man as Steve Austin, and The Fall Guy as Colt Seavers.
Nikki Majors’ mother is a prominent model who gained fame as the Playboy Playmate of the Year in 1985. Later in life, she worked as a certified hypnotherapist and master hypnotist. Nikki’s parents married in September 1988, shortly after her birth, but divorced in 1994 when she was six years old. Her mother passed away on 2 July 2023, at the age of 62.
Nikki Majors grew up as the eldest of three siblings
The American celebrity daughter grew up as the eldest of three siblings from her parents' marriage, including younger twin brothers Dane Luke and Trey Kulley, born in 1992. She also has an older half-brother, Lee Majors II, from her father’s first marriage to Kathy Robinson.
Through her father's marriage in 2002, Nikki became the stepdaughter of actress and model Faith Majors.
Inside Nikki Majors’ early career
Nikki Majors had a brief career in the entertainment industry as a child but has since transitioned into a private life focused on her family. As child, she had minor roles in projects involving her father, including the film Keaton's Cop (1990) and the TV series P.S. I Luv U (1991).
In March 2008, as a young adult, she followed her mother’s footsteps by appearing in a Playboy Cyber Club pictorial titled Playmate Daughters.
Who is Nikki Majors' husband?
Lee Majors' daughter is married to Adam McFarlane, an experienced real estate agent serving the Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas. He has over 13 years of experience in the field and has worked with firms like Pacific Union International.
The couple has four children together. Although they keep their children's lives private, they maintain a close bond with Nikki's extended family, particularly her younger brother, Trey Kulley Majors, who frequently shares family moments with his nieces and nephews on social media.
