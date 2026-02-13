Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist's relationship through courtroom support

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about romances in modern hip-hop and R&B. Their love story, which started in 2021, blends music, devotion, legal challenges, and public scrutiny. From a simple online message to an on-stage proposal, their journey has unfolded in the spotlight.

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Mariah the Scientist’s most publicly confirmed relationship has been with rapper Young Thug, which started in 2021.

Their relationship was put to the test when Young Thug was jailed for approximately two years, between 2022 and 2024 , during which she supported him.

for approximately two years, between , during which she supported him. After dating for approximately three years, she accepted his proposal at a concert in Atlanta on 16 December 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffery Lamar Williams II Mariah Amani Buckles Nickname Young Thug Mariah the Scientist Gender Male Female Date of birth 16 August 1991 27 October 1997 Age (as of February 2026) 34 years old 28 years old Zodiac sign Leo Scorpio Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, US Atlanta, Georgia, US Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, US Atlanta, Georgia, US Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American African-American Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6′1″ 5’7” Height in centimetres 185 170 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Siblings 10 1 Relationship status Engaged Engaged Partner Mariah the Scientist Young Thug Children 6 - College - St. John’s University Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Singer, songwriter Instagram - @mariahthescientist Facebook @youngthugmusic @MariahTheScientistOfficial X (Twitter) @youngthug - TikTok @thuggerthugger1 @mariahthescientist

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist's relationship timeline

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist have shared a relationship that captured public attention. Their romance began in 2021 and quickly became a topic of interest. Through legal challenges and personal milestones, their bond has faced ups and downs. Here is a detailed look at Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist’s relationship timeline.

March 2021: Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist connect on social media

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist first connected on social media in March 2021. According to Mariah, she reached out to wish the rapper a happy birthday, which sparked a conversation that continued privately. She told the Baller Alert podcast:

I messaged him a long time ago and said, 'Happy Birthday.' He didn’t see that, then he messaged me and asked me whether I was signed. I honestly thought he was trying to do some business. Maybe that was naive. Eventually, I made a song I wanted him on, and he said when I get back to Atlanta, ‘Pull up on me.’

At the time, both artists were focused on their careers, but their shared passion for music helped deepen their bond. Their communication grew more consistent, and Mariah later revealed that she took her time before fully committing.

October 2021: Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist spark their romance

Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug perform during Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

In October 2021, Mariah the Scientist became Young Thug's girlfriend, marking the start of their romantic relationship. They chose to keep the early stages of their relationship relatively private, but disclosures in later interviews confirmed the timing. Mariah shared that the relationship officially started six months after their first meeting.

Throughout this period, the pair collaborated musically, including on songs like Walked In and later Ride. Mariah described their musical collaborations during an interview with Complex as well‑balanced and reflective of their creative bond.

2022 – 2024: Young Thug faces legal battles as Mariah the Scientist stands by his side

Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Young Thug was arrested in May 2022 in connection with the YSL RICO case. During this time, Mariah the Scientist continued to publicly support him. She visited him and spoke with him regularly by phone. During this period, she appeared on podcasts and in the media, explaining that she stayed committed.

In an episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast, Mariah spoke about her relationship with the rapper while he was locked up, saying:

It’s cute, you know. I love him. It is kind of like long-distance, but I get to see him in court, so I be going to court. Sometimes I fall asleep in there. I just go to breathe his air. I love my man, yes. I love him.

She added:

It’s hard. If somebody told me that a few months into my relationship, my man would get locked up? He’s been locked up now for longer than we were in a relationship before he got locked up.

In a stream on Adin Live after his release, the hip hop artist acknowledged Mariah the Scientist’s immense support during his time in prison, saying that talking to her every day on the phone is what kept him alive.

October 2024: Young Thug reunites with Mariah the Scientist after prison release

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist engage in a conversation during an event. Photo: @detroitrappersongs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In October 2024, Young Thug was released from jail after accepting a plea deal. Shortly after his release, the couple reunited, and Mariah took to Instagram to share the joyous moment with her fans. Later, during a concert in Atlanta in November 2024, she went on stage and said:

I just want to thank God for this day. I want to thank Him for life, light, and love… for our family and friends… for Jeff and our relationship… for covering us with the blood of Jesus, protecting us, and keeping us safe every day. There were people who said I would never see him again. There were people laughing at me, mocking our situation, and making fun of us.

September 2025: Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist experience a brief breakup

Mariah the Scientist poses for a photo at a red carpet event (L). Young Thug attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year (R). Photo: Kayla Oaddams, Maya Dehlin Spach (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Despite their deep and seemingly unshakeable bond, reports surfaced in September 2025 suggesting that Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist had ended their relationship. The American rapper later confirmed the split during a livestream, surprising fans who believed the couple was stronger than ever.

Despite Young Thug’s public statements about their breakup, Mariah told Complex in an interview that she remained optimistic and hopeful for a possible reconciliation. She said:

I love him down. And we have worked through some things, you know, we have really ... it has taken a lot to come to a place of just like fully understanding what each other wants as individuals. Like, if you love somebody, you compromise on some things, but at the same time, they compromise on things for you. Honestly, love is a sacrificial institution.

Later, Young Thug addressed the breakup publicly after jail phone calls were leaked, revealing private conversations. Through his X (Twitter) account, he posted a heartfelt apology to Mariah, taking full responsibility for his actions and urging the public to leave her out of the controversy, emphasising that she was innocent.

December 2025: Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist during a live performance

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist embrace on stage after engagement (L). Mariah shows her engagement ring (R). Photo: @rap on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 16 December 2025, Young Thug proposed to Mariah the Scientist during his Hometown Hero & Friends benefit concert in Atlanta. A large screen displayed “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” as he knelt before her, and Mariah accepted the proposal in front of the audience.

The engagement marked a major milestone after nearly four years of public attention on their relationship. The couple remains engaged, awaiting the next steps in their relationship journey.

FAQs

What rapper did Mariah the Scientist date? She has been in a long-term relationship with rapper Young Thug (Jeffery Lamar Williams II). When did Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist start dating? They began their romantic relationship in October 2021 after initially connecting earlier that year. Is Mariah the Scientist in a relationship? The Always n Forever hitmaker is dating Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Is Young Thug Mariah the Scientist's baby daddy? The rapper does not share a kid with Mariah the Scientist. However, he has six children born from previous relationships. Have Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist ever broken up? He confirmed they parted ways during a livestream after leaked jailhouse calls led to tension, but they later reconciled. Is Young Thug married? He is not married but is engaged to Mariah the Scientist, with whom he has been in a long-term relationship.

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist’s relationship has followed a clear, documented timeline shaped by public events and personal decisions. Despite legal challenges and a brief separation, they reconciled and moved forward. Their engagement in December 2025 marked the latest confirmed chapter in their relationship.

