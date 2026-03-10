Victoria Elizabeth Bateman is best known as the mother of acclaimed Hollywood actor Jason Bateman. A former flight attendant, she also played an active role in managing and supporting her children’s early acting careers, contributing significantly to their professional foundations. Today, she lives a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Jason Bateman at the HBO Original Limited Series "DTF St. Louis" Los Angeles Premiere held at DGA Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Victoria Elizabeth Bateman is the mother of Hollywood actors Jason and Justin Bateman.

She worked as a flight attendant for Pan American World Airways for approximately 30 years and also managed her children’s early acting careers.

for approximately 30 years and also managed her children’s early acting careers. The former flight attendant has been married to her husband, Bruce Kent Bateman, since 1965.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Elizabeth Bateman Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1941 Age 84 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Shropshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Bruce Kent Bateman Children 2 Profession Former flight attendant

What is Victoria Bateman's background?

Actor Jason Bateman’s mother, Victoria Elizabeth Bateman, was born on 11 September 1941 and is reportedly from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England. As of March 2026, she is 84 years old, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Although she is associated with a well-known public figure, little is publicly available about her early life, including details about her parents and siblings, as she has kept much of her background private. Victoria Elizabeth Bateman currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Victoria Bateman known for?

Victoria Elizabeth Bateman is widely recognised as the mother of the renowned American actor, producer, and director Jason Bateman. Professionally, she worked as a flight attendant with Pan American World Airways for approximately 30 years.

Due to the demands of her job, she travelled internationally for much of the year, leaving limited time for family life. In an interview with Esquire, Jason reflected on his childhood and said:

My mum was a flight attendant for Pan Am, so she was flying internationally half the month my whole childhood. Sometimes, Christmas would be on December 15 or the 2nd of January or whatever, depending on whether she was in town. We never really had Sunday dinners.

Jason Bateman speaks during Netflix's "Black Rabbit" SAG Nom Comm at Netflix Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Beyond her aviation career, Victoria Elizabeth Bateman also played a key role in managing her children’s early acting careers. In a podcast interview with Conan O'Brien, Jason revealed that his parents earned more from managing his career than they did from their regular jobs. He explained:

My parents were my managers, and they were making more money doing that than what they were. And, you know, 15% of what I was making at that time just ended up being more than what they were making in their careers.

The Black Rabbit actor further added:

It became an important component, like, we were living in a certain condo that we wouldn't be able to live in if they were just using their salaries.

Meet Victoria Bateman’s husband and children

Victoria Elizabeth Bateman is married to Bruce Kent Bateman, an American film producer and director. Over the years, he has been credited for projects such as Land of No Return, The Rogue and Grizzly, Bench at the Edge, and Teen Wolf Too. Married since 1965, the couple has built not only enduring careers but also a close-knit family life together.

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka attend Netflix's "Black Rabbit" New York Premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Their journey into parenthood began with the birth of their daughter, Justine Bateman, on 19 February 1966. Three years later, on 14 January 1969, they welcomed their son, Jason Bateman. Both children would go on to carve out successful paths in the entertainment industry, with Justine distinguishing herself as an author, filmmaker, and actress.

Today, Victoria is a grandmother of three. Through Jason and his wife, Amanda Anka, she has a granddaughter named Francesca Nora Bateman. Her daughter, Justine, and son-in-law, Mark Fluent, are parents to two children, Gianetta Fluent and Duke Kenneth Fluent.

FAQs

What is Victoria Elizabeth Bateman's age? She was born on 11 September 1941, making her 84 years old as of March 2026. Where does Victoria Elizabeth Bateman come from? Her hometown is Shrewsbury, Shropshire, England. What was Victoria Elizabeth Bateman’s job? She worked as a flight attendant for Pan American World Airways (Pan Am) for approximately 30 years and also managed her children’s childhood acting careers. Is Victoria Elizabeth Bateman married? The former flight attendant has been married to American film producer and director Bruce Kent Bateman since 1965. How many children does Victoria Elizabeth Bateman have? She has two children: Jason Bateman, born in 1969, and Justine Bateman, born in 1966. Who are Victoria Elizabeth Bateman’s grandchildren? She has three grandchildren: Francesca Nora Bateman through her son Jason, and Gianetta Fluent and Duke Kenneth Fluent through her daughter Justine. Where is Victoria Elizabeth Bateman now? She reportedly resides in Los Angeles, California, United States, living a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Victoria Elizabeth Bateman may not be a public figure in her own right, but her impact is undeniable. As the mother of Jason Bateman, she helped lay the groundwork for a successful Hollywood career. Her years as a flight attendant and hands-on involvement in her children’s early careers reflect dedication and resilience.

Legit.ng recently published Mahin Wilson's biography. She is best recognised as the wife of American singer-songwriter Charlie Wilson. Professionally, she previously worked as a social worker at a rehabilitation centre in California and later became actively involved in managing her husband’s career.

Mahin and Charlie Wilson first met at a rehabilitation centre in California, where the singer was recovering from drug addiction. Their relationship blossomed over time, and they tied the knot in 1995. Since then, they have built not only a strong marriage but also a successful creative partnership in songwriting.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng