The use of mobile phones while driving attracted the highest listed penalty of N4,000 among the offences reviewed

Driving a right-hand steering vehicle carried a N3,000 fine and also resulted in the forfeiture of the vehicle

Seat belt violations, underage driving and failure to install speed limiting devices attracted penalties of N2,000 each

Road safety regulations in Nigeria impose fines and other sanctions on motorists who violate traffic laws. The penalties are designed to promote safer driving habits and reduce accidents on the nation's roads.

Several offences attract financial penalties, while some carry additional consequences. One of the most severe sanctions applies to motorists who operate right-hand-drive vehicles, a violation that can lead to both a fine and the forfeiture of the vehicle.

Vehicles travel along an urban road. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What traffic offences attract penalties?

Authorities have identified a range of common infractions that can result in fines for drivers and vehicle owners. These offences cover issues relating to road safety equipment, vehicle documentation and driving behaviour.

The use of mobile phones while driving carries a penalty of N4,000, making it one of the highest fines on the list. Other violations linked to vehicle condition and compliance requirements also attract sanctions.

Vehicles move through a busy Nigerian highway amid continued enforcement of traffic regulations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Below is a list of some traffic offences and their associated penalties in Nigeria as compiled by TheCable:

Use of phone while driving: N4,000 Child sitting position violation: N3,000 Driving right-hand steering vehicle: N3,000 and forfeiture of the vehicle Driving with a worn-out tyre: N3,000 Fire extinguisher violation: N3,000 Road obstruction: N3,000 Vehicle licence violation: N3,000 Vehicle mirror violation: N3,000 Vehicle number plate violation: N3,000 Wrongful overtaking: N3,000 Seat belt violation: N2,000 Light or sign violation: N2,000 Failure to install speed limiting device: N2,000 Under-age driving or riding: N2,000 Use of siren violation: N2,000

List of top 5 traffic rules Lagos drivers ignore daily

Previously, Legit.ng noted that navigating the streets of Lagos is often described as an endurance sport, but the chaos frequently stems from a blatant disregard for established road laws.

Despite the presence of agencies like LASTMA and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), many motorists treat the highway code as a set of suggestions rather than mandatory rules.

From the bustling corridors of Ikeja to the high-brow streets of Victoria Island, certain infractions have become so common that they define the daily driving experience.

The consequences of these violations extend beyond mere fines, as they remain the leading causes of gridlock and fatal accidents in the city. Understanding the most common offenses is the first step toward restoring order to the nation's commercial hub.

We pack dead babies on roads - Lagos road sweepers cry out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that street sweepers working for the Lagos Waste Management Authority have spoken openly about what they described as daily humiliation, danger and neglect while carrying out sanitation duties across the city.

The workers said keeping Lagos clean often comes at a personal cost, with many facing insults, threats and unsafe conditions on major roads.

On the show, the sweepers shared their experiences on a recent episode of The Morayo Show, where their work was acknowledged and their concerns brought to the fore.

Source: Legit.ng