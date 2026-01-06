Learn about David Gilmour's children and his journey as a father

David Gilmour’s children are Alice, Clare, Sara, Matthew, Joe, Gabriel, Romany, and Charlie. He shares four children with his first wife, Ginger Hasenbein, and four with his second wife, author Polly Samson, including Charlie, whom he legally adopted. Over the years, Gilmour has spoken about the importance of family, and while a few of his children have pursued creative careers, most keep their lives largely out of the public eye.

One of his most well-known children is Romany Gilmour , his daughter with Polly Samson , who is a musician and often accompanies her father on stage.

, his daughter with , who is a and often accompanies her father on stage. His son, Gabriel Gilmour , has also shown an interest in music and occasionally performs on Gilmour’s solo work, such as the 2015 album Rattle That Lock.

, has also shown an and occasionally performs on Gilmour’s solo work, such as the 2015 album David’s adopted son, Charlie , a journalist and author , has co-written lyrics for some of Gilmour's tracks alongside his mother, Polly Samson.

, a , has alongside his mother, Polly Samson. His daughters, Alice, Clare and Sara, from his first marriage, largely avoid the public spotlight, though they are reported to have good, private relationships with their father.

Full name David Jon Gilmour Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1946 Age 79 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Cambridge, England Current residence West Sussex / United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Atheist Height 5'11''' Height in centimetres 180 Father Douglas Gilmour Mother Sylvia (née Wilson) Siblings Peter, Mark and Catharine Relationship status Married Spouse Polly Samson Children 8 School Perse School in Cambridge University Cambridgeshire College of Arts & Technology, Anglia Ruskin University Profession Musician, guitarist, singer, songwriter Net worth $180 million Instagram @davidgilmour X (Twitter) @davidgilmour Facebook @davidgilmour

David Gilmour, the legendary guitarist of Pink Floyd, is a father of eight children. He has four children from his first marriage and four from his marriage to author Polly Samson, including one adopted son. Several of his children are active in the arts and have collaborated on his recent projects, most notably the 2024 album Luck and Strange, which featured contributions from Charlie, Gabriel, and Romany. Below are more details about them:

1. Alice Gilmour

David Gilmour with daughter Alice, wife Polly and son Charlie at London's Buckingham Palace on 7 November 2003.

Alice Gilmour is David Gilmour's first child, born in 1976 to his first wife, American artist Ginger Hasenbein. She was born during the recording of Pink Floyd's Animals album. She spent her early years at the family's home in Roydon, Essex. Alice maintains a much more private life than some of her younger siblings.

Professionally, she is a multi-talented creator who has worked as a violinist, sound designer, and voiceover artist. She also produces a podcast titled Making the Arts Accessible. David has occasionally been seen supporting her various artistic and community projects.

2. Clare Gilmour

David Gilmour at Circo Massimo (L). David, Alice and Clare Gilmour (R). Photo: @davidgilmour, @Pink Floyd Fans on Facebook (modified by author)

Clare Gilmour is David Gilmour's second child, born in 1979 during his first marriage to Virginia. Clare was born while Pink Floyd was finishing the recording of their landmark album The Wall. Like her older sister, Alice, Clare has chosen to live a life largely away from the public spotlight. She has, however, followed in her mother’s artistic footsteps, developing a passion for visual arts and design.

3. Sara Gilmour

Romany Gilmour, David Gilmour and Sarah Gilmour at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on 10 September 2025 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Sara Gilmour is David Gilmour's third child and youngest biological daughter with his first wife, Virginia. She was born in 1983, making her approximately 42 years old as of 2025. Sara is a stylist, consultant, art director and fashion editor based in London, per her website. She serves as a fashion editor for the Milan-based publication Muse Magazine.

Sara has collaborated with major luxury and high-street brands such as Gucci, Bulgari, Jigsaw, and Y Project. She has also worked with influential photographers such as Venetia Scott and Brett Lloyd for prestigious magazines, including Numero Berlin, V Magazine, and Interview Germany.

Beyond fashion, Sara has been involved in entrepreneurial efforts, such as Little Bee’s Outpost, a business selling vegan candles, soaps, and jewellery. In June 2017, Sara married Gus Robertson in a ceremony held in Lindos, Rhodes.

4. Matthew Gilmour

David Gilmour, Polly Samson, Charlie Gilmour and Matt Gilmour at Porchester Hall on 6 March 2006 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Matthew Gilmour is David Gilmour's youngest biological son from his first marriage to Ginger Gilmour. He was born in 1986 in England, making him around 39 years old as of 2025. He currently resides in Austin, Texas, United States. Matt is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter whose style blends psychedelic rock, blues, and electronic music.

He has released several solo projects, including The Grey, Collages (2020), and his most recent album, Business As Usual, released in September 2024. Matthew is also the frontman for the iconic band Patient Wolf, an Austin-based ensemble with which he frequently performs and records. At age 29, he was diagnosed with cancer, but he successfully recovered.

David Gilmour has publicly championed his son's work, occasionally sharing Matt's albums on his own official social media pages to encourage fans to listen.

5. Charles Gilmour

Charlie Gilmour at the United Kingdom's intervention in the Syria war on 8 December 2015 in London, England. Photo: Carl Court

Charlie Gilmour is the only child that David Gilmour adopted. He was born in 1991 to author Polly Samson and her former partner, the late poet Heathcote Williams. After Polly married David Gilmour in 1994, David legally adopted Charlie, who then took the Gilmour surname. Charlie is an award-winning writer and journalist whose work has appeared in The Guardian, Vogue, and VICE.

He frequently collaborates with David, and he famously co-wrote the lyrics for Scattered on the 2024 album Luck and Strange. In 2020, he published his critically acclaimed memoir, Featherhood: A Memoir of Two Fathers and a Magpie. The book explores his complex feelings regarding his biological father, poet Heathcote Williams, and his relationship with David.

In 2011, according to The Guardian, Charlie made international headlines after being sentenced to 16 months in prison for violent disorder during London student protests. Currently, Charlie lives in London with his wife, Janina Pedan, and their daughter.

6. Joe Gilmour

Joe Gilmour, born in 1995, is David Gilmour’s second son with his wife, Polly Samson. Unlike several of his siblings who pursue music, Joe has established a successful career in the performing arts as a theatre director. As documented on his website, he has served as an associate and resident director on major UK productions, including Evita, A Chorus Line, and My Beautiful Laundrette.

He has also directed numerous projects, such as Block the Block, Something For Me, and Nothing Is What It Seems. Joe previously served as the Youth Theatre Director at the Bolton Octagon (2019–2021) and was selected by London’s Young Vic as a supported director.

Beyond his career, he occasionally joins his family for public appearances, such as the London screening of Pink Floyd at Pompeii in April 2025.

Matt Gilmour, Joe Gilmour, Polly Samson, David Gilmour, Gabriel Gilmour and Romany Gilmour on 17 April 2025 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

7. Gabriel Gilmour

Gabriel Gilmour, born in 1997, is David Gilmour’s third child with his wife, Polly Samson. He is a London-based designer and actor. He studied set design at the Wimbledon College of Arts and acting at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Gabriel focuses on theatre, fashion, and film and is known for appearances in projects such as Benjamin (2018) and Pay No Attention to the Man Behind the Curtain (2018). In 2013, at age 16, he and his sister Romany appeared as extras in the fourth season of the hit drama Downton Abbey, where he was filmed wheeling a 1920s bicycle.

Gabriel also contributes to David Gilmour's studio work. He is the silhouetted man featured on the front cover of the Luck and Strange (2024) album. He also provides backing vocals on the tracks The Piper’s Call and A Single Spark.

8. Romany Gilmour

Romany Gilmour at BFI IMAX Waterloo on 17 April 2025 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Romany Gilmour is David Gilmour’s youngest daughter. She was born on 21 April 2002, making her 23 years old as of 2025. David Gilmour has often shared both the stage and the studio with her, creating heartfelt musical moments that highlight their close personal and artistic bond.

Romany gained attention through David Gilmour’s 2024–2025 project Luck and Strange. She sang lead vocals and played the harp on the song Between Two Points. Her first public performance was at age 13 for Jools Holland. She later appeared as an extra in the fourth season of Downton Abbey alongside her brother Gabriel and also provided vocals and harp for the 2020 single Yes, I Have Ghosts.

In late 2024 and 2025, she formed a new musical troupe called Marshall Gilmour Webbs alongside her touring bandmates Louise Marshall and the Webb Sisters. She is currently a student at the University of Cambridge

What is David Gilmour's relationship with his children?

David Gilmour has described his relationship with his children as loving and close, and he often speaks about how much he enjoys being a father. He frequently involves his children in his artistic life. He said in a 2016 Guardian interview:

I love being a dad. It’s full of frustrations and annoyances and stuff, but the great moments are just so great. They are lovely. There are those moments, and have been with all of my children.

Who is David Gilmour? David Gilmour is an English guitarist, singer, and songwriter, best known as the lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist for the legendary rock band Pink Floyd. Where is David Gilmour from? He was born in Cambridge, England. How old is David Gilmour? The popular musician is 79 years old as of 2025. He was born on 6 March 1946. Who is David Gilmour’s wife? The English guitarist is married to Polly Samson, an English novelist, lyricist, and journalist. They have been married since 29 July 1994. How many children does David Gilmour have? David Gilmour has eight children in total: Alice, Clare, Sara, Matthew, Charlie, Joe, Gabriel, and Romany. How many biological children does David Gilmour have? David has seven biological children: Alice, Clare, Sara, Matthew, Joe, Gabriel, and Romany, and one whom he legally adopted, Charlie Does David Gilmour have grandchildren? The popular singer has grandchildren, though he keeps specific details about them relatively private. Does David Gilmour's son play with him? David Gilmour's sons, Gabriel and Charlie, both contributed to his 2024 album Luck and Strange, with Gabriel providing backing vocals and Charlie co-writing lyrics for the song Scattered.

David Gilmour's children have increasingly followed in his creative path, with several contributing to his recent musical projects and albums such as Luck and Strange. His family includes musicians, writers, actors, and stylists who are all pursuing their own artistic endeavours. David has eight children in total: four with his first wife, Ginger, and four with his current wife, Polly Samson.

