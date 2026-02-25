Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Life outside the spotlight for Emilio Owen, Gray Owen's stepson

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Emilio Owen, widely known as the stepson of stand-up comedian Gary Owen, has kept a relatively low profile despite his connection to the well-known entertainer. While Gary Owen built his reputation in comedy and film, Emilio has chosen a quieter life, focusing on his personal interests and life beyond the spotlight.

Emilio Owen in a modern kitchen
Emilio Owen posing smiling. Photo: @garyowencomedy (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Gary Owen adopted Emilio Owen after marrying Emilio’s mother, Kenya Duke, in 2003.
  • Emilio was born in 1991 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.
  • His biological father is Emilio Toliver Sr.
  • Emilio was raised alongside his two half-siblings, Austin and Kennedy Owen.

Profile summary

Full name

Emilio William Toliver Owen

Gender

Male

Date of birth

18 January 1991

Age

35 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Capricorn

Place of birth

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Current residence

Ohio, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'6"

Height in centimetres

168

Weight in pounds

148

Weight in kilograms

67

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Father

Gary Owen

Mother

Kenya Duke

Siblings

2

Relationship status

Dating

Girlfriend

Taylor Patton

High School

Lakota West High School

College

The Art Institute

Emilio Owen's biography

Emilio Owen was born on 18 January 1991 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, to Kenya Duke and Emilio Toliver Sr. His parents divorced when he was young, and on 19 July 2003, his mother married Gary Owen, who later adopted him.

Emilio's mother is an entrepreneur and media personality who worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in projects such as Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling, Gary Owen: Breakin’ Out the Park, and DeRay Davis: Power Play. Kenya also hosts the Truly Kenya podcast.

Emilio's dad, Gary, is a stand-up comedian and actor. He has released several comedy specials, including Gary Owen: True Story, Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself, and Gary Owen: I Got My Associate’s. Gary has starred in films and TV shows such as Back on the Strip and Bachelors.

Facts about Emilio Owen
Top 5 facts about Emilio Owen. Photo: @garyowen/Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Original

Kenya Duke and Gary Owen were married for nearly 18 years before divorcing in March 2021. Emilio grew up alongside his two half-siblings, Austin and Kennedy Owen, from his mother’s marriage to Gary. He attended Lakota West High School and later enrolled at The Art Institute.

Why is Emilio Owen famous?

Emilio Owen is widely recognised as Gary Owen’s stepson. He has occasionally appeared on The Gary Owen Show, a TV series that followed Gary Owen and his family.

Although Emilio is not Gary Owen’s biological son, Gary often calls him his first son. In January 2016, Gary shared a touching birthday message:

Happy Birthday to my oldest son Emilio. When I married your mom you were a package deal. Thank you for being a great big brother & just all around nice guy. Still bothers me you can eat chicken fingers everyday & still have a 6 pack.

Emilio shares a fun moment watching with his dad, Gary Owen
Emilio and his father, Gary Owen, enjoying some time together. Photo: @garyowen (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Emilio Owen’s girlfriend: Who is he dating now?

Emilio Owen has reportedly been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Patton. The two began dating around 2016.

FAQs

  1. Who is Emilio Owen? Emilio Owen is the stepson of comedian Gary Owen and Kenya Duke.
  2. What is Emilio Owen's age? Gary's son is 35 years old as of 2026. He was born on 18 January 1991.
  3. Where is Emilio Owen from? He hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.
  4. Who is Emilio Owen's biological father? His biological father is Emilio Toliver Sr.
  5. Who is Emilio Owen's mother? Emilio's mother is Kenya Duke, an American entrepreneur.
  6. Who are Emilio Owen's siblings? He has two half-siblings, Austin and Kennedy Owen.
  7. How many biological kids does Gary Owen have? Gary Owen has four children: Austin and Kennedy from his marriage to his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, and twin sons, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi Owen, with his wife, Brianna Johnson.

Despite being comedian Gary Owen’s stepson, Emilio Owen has intentionally stayed out of the spotlight. He focuses on his personal passions, career goals, and close relationships, carving out a path that highlights his individuality and commitment to privacy over fame.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Lastonia Leviston. Lastonia Leviston, a Miami-based entrepreneur, gained fame as Rick Ross’s baby mama. In 2025, she featured in eight episodes of the reality show W.A.G.s to Riches.

Lastonia Leviston founded Instatique, a Miami-based women’s fashion boutique, in 2018. She became widely known for her landmark legal victory over rapper 50 Cent. The entrepreneur currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

