Life outside the spotlight for Emilio Owen, Gray Owen's stepson

Emilio Owen, widely known as the stepson of stand-up comedian Gary Owen, has kept a relatively low profile despite his connection to the well-known entertainer. While Gary Owen built his reputation in comedy and film, Emilio has chosen a quieter life, focusing on his personal interests and life beyond the spotlight.

Gary Owen adopted Emilio Owen after marrying Emilio’s mother, Kenya Duke, in 2003 .

. Emilio was born in 1991 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States .

. His biological father is Emilio Toliver Sr.

Emilio was raised alongside his two half-siblings, Austin and Kennedy Owen.

Profile summary

Full name Emilio William Toliver Owen Gender Male Date of birth 18 January 1991 Age 35 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Gary Owen Mother Kenya Duke Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Taylor Patton High School Lakota West High School College The Art Institute

Emilio Owen's biography

Emilio Owen was born on 18 January 1991 in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States, to Kenya Duke and Emilio Toliver Sr. His parents divorced when he was young, and on 19 July 2003, his mother married Gary Owen, who later adopted him.

Emilio's mother is an entrepreneur and media personality who worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in projects such as Aries Spears: Hollywood, Look I’m Smiling, Gary Owen: Breakin’ Out the Park, and DeRay Davis: Power Play. Kenya also hosts the Truly Kenya podcast.

Emilio's dad, Gary, is a stand-up comedian and actor. He has released several comedy specials, including Gary Owen: True Story, Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself, and Gary Owen: I Got My Associate’s. Gary has starred in films and TV shows such as Back on the Strip and Bachelors.

Kenya Duke and Gary Owen were married for nearly 18 years before divorcing in March 2021. Emilio grew up alongside his two half-siblings, Austin and Kennedy Owen, from his mother’s marriage to Gary. He attended Lakota West High School and later enrolled at The Art Institute.

Why is Emilio Owen famous?

Emilio Owen is widely recognised as Gary Owen’s stepson. He has occasionally appeared on The Gary Owen Show, a TV series that followed Gary Owen and his family.

Although Emilio is not Gary Owen’s biological son, Gary often calls him his first son. In January 2016, Gary shared a touching birthday message:

Happy Birthday to my oldest son Emilio. When I married your mom you were a package deal. Thank you for being a great big brother & just all around nice guy. Still bothers me you can eat chicken fingers everyday & still have a 6 pack.

Emilio Owen’s girlfriend: Who is he dating now?

Emilio Owen has reportedly been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Patton. The two began dating around 2016.

FAQs

Who is Emilio Owen? Emilio Owen is the stepson of comedian Gary Owen and Kenya Duke. What is Emilio Owen's age? Gary's son is 35 years old as of 2026. He was born on 18 January 1991. Where is Emilio Owen from? He hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. Who is Emilio Owen's biological father? His biological father is Emilio Toliver Sr. Who is Emilio Owen's mother? Emilio's mother is Kenya Duke, an American entrepreneur. Who are Emilio Owen's siblings? He has two half-siblings, Austin and Kennedy Owen. How many biological kids does Gary Owen have? Gary Owen has four children: Austin and Kennedy from his marriage to his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, and twin sons, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi Owen, with his wife, Brianna Johnson.

Despite being comedian Gary Owen’s stepson, Emilio Owen has intentionally stayed out of the spotlight. He focuses on his personal passions, career goals, and close relationships, carving out a path that highlights his individuality and commitment to privacy over fame.

