Who is Valentina Shevchenko's husband? A look at the flyweight legend's life

Who is Valentina Shevchenko's husband? The UFC flyweight champion has long been linked to her coach, Pavel Fedotov, but she has never publicly confirmed having a husband. Known for keeping her personal life private, the MMA star has no verified public record of being married.

Valentina has been romantically linked to her longtime coach, Pavel Fedotov, but the two have never dated or been married.

The MMA star was born in Frunze (now Bishkek), Kyrgyzstan , but later moved to Peru, where she gained Peruvian citizenship.

, but later moved to Peru, where she gained Peruvian citizenship. Shevchenko's mother, Elena Shevchenko , is a former Muay Thai champion and president of Kyrgyzstan’s national Muay Thai association .

, is a and . She started Taekwondo at age five, inspired by her mother and sister, Antonina.

Profile summary

Full name Valentina Anatolievna Shevchenko Nickname Bullet Gender Female Date of birth 7 March 1988 Age 37 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Frunze, Kirghiz SSR, Soviet Union Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality Kyrgyzstani, Peruvian Ethnicity Russian-Ukrainian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Anatoly Shevchenko Mother Elena Shevchenko Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University University of Arts Kyrgyzstan Profession Mixed martial artist, former Muay Thai fighter Net worth $5 million Instagram @bulletvalentina Facebook @bulletvalentina X @BulletValentina

Valentina Shevchenko's husband: The truth about her love life

For years, speculation about Valentina Shevchenko's husband has led some fans to question whether her longtime coach, Pavel Fedotov, is her partner. The rumours stem from their close professional bond, but they are unfounded. Shevchenko and Fedotov have never dated or been married.

Fedotov has long served as a mentor to Valentina and her sister, Antonina Shevchenko, guiding both fighters to success in MMA, the UFC, and Muay Thai. Despite public curiosity, the sisters and their longtime coach keep their personal lives private.

Is Valentina Shevchenko dating anyone?

Valentina Shevchenko is not publicly dating anyone and has never confirmed being in a relationship.

During the UFC 289 media day in June 2023, a fan caught her by surprise. He asked:

I have two questions for you. Are you single? And do you want my number?

Valentina laughed and replied:

Thank you! I am single, but I'm not sure about the number, haha!

Over the years, several rumours have surfaced. A podcast remark by Chael Sonnen about a supposed love triangle briefly linked Valentina to UFC star Jon Jones, though nothing was ever confirmed.

At UFC 300 in 2024, Valentina was spotted cage-side with NFL player Kyler Murray, and his playful social media post calling her "my date" fueled more buzz. Still, neither situation developed beyond speculation.

A closer look at Valentina Shevchenko's background

Valentina Shevchenko was born on 7 March 1988, in Frunze, Kyrgyz SSR (now Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan). She grew up in a family deeply involved in sports and martial arts.

Valentina Shevchenko comes from a family of athletes. Her mother, Elena, is a former Muay Thai champion and president of Kyrgyzstan's national Muay Thai association, while her father, Anatoly, served in the Soviet Navy and played professional football. Her older sister, Antonina Shevchenko, is also a professional mixed martial artist and UFC competitor.

Valentina began training in Taekwondo at age five and added Muay Thai and kickboxing by 12. Her speed and precision earned her the nickname Bullet from longtime coach Pavel Fedotov.

The MMA fighter later earned a degree in Film Directing from the National Academy of Arts of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2007, she moved to Peru with her coach and sister, where she taught, trained, and eventually became a Peruvian citizen.

Valentina Shevchenko's career highlights

Valentina rose from a martial arts prodigy to one of the UFC's most dominant flyweight champions. Here’s a look at her path from early Muay Thai and kickboxing titles to record-breaking achievements in MMA.

Early combat sports career

Valentina Shevchenko began training in combat sports at a young age, studying Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. She won multiple IFMA Muay Thai World Championships before transitioning to mixed martial arts (MMA).

Known for her precise striking and tactical approach, Shevchenko quickly earned respect on the international stage. Her striking background played a key role in her success in the UFC.

MMA debut and rise to prominence

Valentina Shevchenko made her professional MMA debut in 2003, bringing her elite Muay Thai and kickboxing background into the cage. She gained experience in regional promotions across Asia and South America before signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2015.

Valentina made her UFC debut on 19 December 2015, at UFC on Fox 17. Early in her run, she faced Amanda Nunes at UFC 196 in a competitive non-title bout. Although she lost by decision, the fight showcased her skill set against one of the sport’s top contenders.

Shevchenko later challenged Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 215. She eventually moved to the flyweight division.

Dominance as UFC Women's Flyweight champion

Valentina Shevchenko's breakthrough came on 8 December 2018, when she won the vacant UFC Women's Flyweight Championship by defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk. She successfully defended her title seven times against top fighters, including Jessica Eye, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos.

Known for her precise striking, strong grappling, and smart fight strategy, Shevchenko has earned a reputation as one of the greatest female MMA fighters of all time.

First title loss and historic comeback

At UFC 285 on 4 March 2023, Valentina Shevchenko lost her UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship to Alexa Grasso by submission. It was her first title defeat in the division. Their rematch ended in a split draw, so Grasso kept the title.

Shevchenko made history in their trilogy fight at UFC 306 on 14 September 2024. She won by unanimous decision and became a two-time UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion, the first fighter in the division to regain the title.

Recent title defences and accolades

In May 2025, Valentina defended her UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315, winning by unanimous decision. The MMA star reflected on the title defence:

It means that every single fight has made me more powerful and more powerful. Comparing myself to a few years ago, now I feel much more technical, much more faster, much more stronger, and this is the best feeling. You really know your body so well that you can do whatever you want.

In November 2025, at UFC 322, Shevchenko defeated former strawweight champion Zhang Weili by unanimous decision to retain her title. Her outstanding performances in 2025 earned her MMA Junkie’s 2025 Female Fighter of the Year award.

How rich is Valentina Shevchenko?

According to several sources, including Essentially Sports and the Times of India, Valentina has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She has earned her wealth through UFC fight purses, performance bonuses, sponsorship deals, endorsements, and other business ventures.

FAQs

Is Valentino Shevchenko married? She is unmarried as of February 2026. Who is Shevchenko's partner? The martial artist is presumably single. Is Valentina Shevchenko Russian or Ukrainian? She was born in Kyrgyzstan to a Russian‑Ukrainian family but identifies as Russian. Who are Valentina Shevchenko's parents? Her mother is Elena, and her father is Anatoly Shevchenko. Does Valentina Shevchenko have siblings? She has an older sister, Antonina Shevchenko, a professional MMA fighter. What is Valentina Shevchenko's age? The professional mixed martial artist is 37 years old as of February 2026. She was born on 7 March 1988. What is Valentina Shevchenko's height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Valentina Shevchenko's husband remains a mystery, as the UFC flyweight champion is not married and keeps her personal life private. She has never confirmed any romantic relationships, despite occasional speculation about her longtime coach, Pavel Fedotov.

