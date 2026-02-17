Is Snooki still married to Jionni LaValle? Their complete relationship, past and present
Is Snooki still married to Jionni LaValle? Nicole Polizzi, famously known as Snooki, is still happily married to Jionni LaValle as of February 2026. After meeting at a crowded club on the Jersey Shore, the reality stars defied the odds, turning a dramatic TV fling into a solid, decade-long marriage.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Is Snooki still married to Jionni LaValle?
- 2010: Snooki and Jionni meet and start dating
- 2011: The couple break up in Italy
- 2012: Snooki and Jionni get engaged and welcome their son
- 2012–2014: The pair welcome their second child and tie the knot
- 2015–2018: Their union is marred by scandal and cheating rumours
- 2018–2024: Snookie and Jionni expand their family and maintain stability
- 2025–2062: The couple shut down divorce rumours amid heath scare
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Snooki and Jionni LaValle met in 2010 at Club Karma during Jersey Shore Season 3.
- They married on 29 November 2014, in East Hanover, New Jersey.
- Snooki and Jionni have three children: Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.
Profile summary
Real name
Nicole Elizabeth Polizzi
Moniker
Snooki
Gender
Female
Date of birth
23 November 1987
Age
38 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Santiago, Chile
Current residence
Florham Park, New Jersey
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
4'7"
Height in centimetres
142
Weight in pounds
96
Weight in kilograms
43.5
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Mother
Helen Polizzi
Father
Andy Polizzi
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Jionni LaValle
Children
3
School
Marlboro High School
University
Brookdale Community College
Profession
Reality television personality
Net worth
$4 million
TikTok
YouTube
Is Snooki still married to Jionni LaValle?
The reality TV star is still married to Jionni LaValle. The two have known each other for 15 years and have been married for over a decade. Below is a breakdown of their relationship, past and present.
2010: Snooki and Jionni meet and start dating
Snooki and Jionni first crossed paths in the summer of 2010 at the Karma nightclub in Seaside Heights. Their first encounter was a "one-night stand" that Snooki initially joked she "hated," during an interview with TV host Larry King. The pair officially started dating in October. The Jersey Show alum posted a cute message praising LaValle's pickle pancakes on X (Twitter).
2011: The couple break up in Italy
In 2011, during the filming of Jersey Shore Season 2 in Italy, the couple had a major argument that led to a brief split. Snooki hooked up with reality co-star Vinny Guadagnino. However, they reconciled shortly after returning home.
2012: Snooki and Jionni get engaged and welcome their son
By February 2012, Snooki and Jionni had reconciled. The reality star told Us Weekly that they were meant for each other. Snooki said:
It's meant to be! she gushed. We're lucky to have found the guys that we have found.
A month later, in March, they announced their engagement and added that Snooki was 15 weeks pregnant. She told Us Weekly:
I have different priorities now. I don't care what anybody else thinks. As long as I know I'm ready and he is ready.
LaValle added:
We are not going to screw this up.
In August 2022, the TV personalities welcomed their son, Lorenzo. Polizzi's representative announced:
The world just got another guido!!! Lorenzo Dominic LaValle has entered the world weighing 6 lbs, 5 oz. Nicole, Jionni & Enzo are doing great!
2012–2014: The pair welcome their second child and tie the knot
In April 2014, the reality star announced they were expecting baby number two, according to E! News. They also confirmed their wedding was still on. Snooki stated:
We planned to have a second child before our wedding, and will indeed still be getting married in the fall of 2014
Jionni joined Snooki in May near the Jersey Shore house for season 6 because she wanted to stay close during filming. The couple welcomed their daughter, Giovanna Marie, in September 2014. Snooki and LaValle tied the knot on 29 November 2014 in a Great Gatsby-themed ceremony at St. Rose of Lima church in Venetian, Garfield, New Jersey.
2015–2018: Their union is marred by scandal and cheating rumours
In August 2015, Polizzi denied reports that LaValle's name was part of the ongoing Ashley Madison scandal. The scandal exposed married men who had signed up to the cheating website. The reality star released a statement that read in part:
Jionni is the most humble, respectful, and loyal soul I know. I mean, hello, that's why I married him.
In 2016, the pair starred in Nicole & Jionni's Shore Flip, a home renovation reality show. Rumours of marital issues surfaced in 2018 amid Jionni skipping Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. LaValle denied the rumours:
I am choosing not to be on TV because I simply do not like it. Nicole and I are doing great and have become even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.
Polizzi made it clear months later that they were happy in their marriage. Speaking in an interview with Us Weekly, she confirmed:
I love him to death. I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram.
2018–2024: Snookie and Jionni expand their family and maintain stability
Snooki and Jionni announced they were expecting baby number three in November 2018. Baby Angelo was born in January 2019. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in November 2024 with loving social media posts. Snooki posted a cute message and a photo with her husband on their wedding day:
HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY hunnie! Can't wait to celebrate this beautiful life we have together! Wish we could relive our Gatsby wedding over & over! Love yewwwww @jlavalle5.
LaValle also posted on his Instagram page:
Happy Anniversary, Nicole !!!! Thanks for being an amazing mum and wife !! You're always working hard for our family! Your family is very proud of you. Love you !!
2025–2062: The couple shut down divorce rumours amid heath scare
Snooki and Jionni's divorce rumours persisted into 2025, fuelled by his absence from events such as Sammi Sweetheart's wedding. Snooki attended the wedding with her best friend, social media personality Joey Camasta, sparking speculation that there was trouble in paradise.
The reality TV star shut down the rumours with family photos on 26 December 2025, confirming they are happily married. As of early 2026, the couple has remained united despite a recent health scare that Snooki shared on social media.
FAQs
- Who is Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi? She is a reality TV personality best known for appearing on MTV's Jersey Shore.
- Why did Nicole quit Jersey Shore? The reality star stated she wanted to concentrate on her growing family.
- Is Jionni LaValle still married? The TV producer is still married to Snooki. The two tied the knot in November 2014.
- Are Snooki and Jionni living apart? The two personalities have been living together since February 2026.
- Who are Snooki and Jionni's kids? The TV personalities have three kids: a daughter, Giovanna, and two sons, Lorenzo and Angelo.
- Why is Snooki's husband not on the show? He does not appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation because he prefers to keep his life private and dislikes being on television.
- What does Jionni, Snooki's husband, do for a living? Jionni LaValle is a TV producer and reality star known for Nicole & Jionni's Jersey Shore (2009), Snooki & JWoww (2012), and Shore Flip (2016).
Reality TV star Snooki is still married to her husband, Jionni LaValle, as of 2026. Despite weathering public scandals and cheating rumours, they have built a solid foundation while raising their three children away from the glare of cameras.
