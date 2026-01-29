Who is Jerrod Carmichael's boyfriend, Mike? A look at their love story

Jerrod Carmichael's boyfriend, Michael, often referred to as Mike, is a writer whom Jerrod began dating in late 2022. Michael rose to public prominence after being featured as a central figure in the HBO series, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, where their long-distance romance was candidly explored.

Jerrod Carmichael at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City (L). Jerrod Carmichael in Paris, France (R). Photo: Julien M. Hekimian, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jerrod Carmichael’s partner, Mike, is reportedly a graduate student at the University of Iowa , where he’s working on a master’s degree.

, where he’s working on a master’s degree. He was prominently featured in the 2024 HBO series The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show .

. The couple has been in a relationship for approximately since late 2022 , following Carmichael’s public coming out in his special Rothaniel.

, following Carmichael’s public coming out in his special Jerrod and Mike maintain a long-distance relationship, with Mike living in Iowa for school and visiting Carmichael in New York City on weekends.

Profile summary

Full name Rothaniel Jerrod Carmichael Gender Male Date of birth 6 April 1987 Age 38 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joe Carmichael Mother Cynthia Carmichael Siblings Joe Jr. Relationship status Dating Partner Mike Education Robert B. Glenn High School, Kernersville, NC Profession Comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker Instagram @jerrodcarmichael

Who is Jerrod Carmichael’s boyfriend, Mike?

Jerrod Carmichael's boyfriend, Mike, came into the spotlight following his appearances in The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (2024). During the filming of the reality series, Mike was pursuing a Master’s degree (MFA) in writing at the University of Iowa, home to the prestigious Iowa Writers' Workshop.

Unlike Jerrod, Mike is not a public figure or performer. He maintains a private profile outside his appearances in Jerrod's work.

Jerrod Carmichael with his boyfriend, Mike, in New York City, New York. Photo: @justjared on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inside Jerrod Carmichael and Mike’s relationship timeline

Jerrod Carmichael, the Emmy-winning comedian and filmmaker, and Mike have been in a relationship for approximately three years as of January 2026. Because of his studies, the couple initially maintained a long-distance relationship, with Mike travelling to New York City to spend weekends with Carmichael. Below is a timeline of their relationship.

Late 2022: Jerrod Carmichael and Mike start dating

On 16 April 2024, during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Jerrod Carmichael disclosed that he and his boyfriend, Mike, began dating in late 2022 after meeting through a mutual friend in Los Angeles. In the same interview, the stand-up comedian described Mike’s personality and intelligence, stating:

What I found in Michael was inspiring. He doesn’t engage in small talk. He’s very smart and very thoughtful. He has great taste. He is a challenge to rise to every day.

Jerrod and Mike's relationship began shortly after Carmichael officially came out in 2022 in his HBO special Rothaniel.

2023: The couple keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight

In 2023, Jerrod Carmichael and Mike’s relationship remained largely private because Jerrod was focused on maintaining creative and personal boundaries following his public coming-out in 2022. During this time, Mike was a graduate student at the University of Iowa, while Jerrod was based in New York City. Their relationship existed primarily through weekend visits, making it naturally easier to keep out of the public eye.

Mike, Jerrod Carmichael, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Yankee Stadium on 14 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

2024: Jerrod Carmichael and Mike's relationship on the reality show

Jerrod and Mike’s relationship became public through the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. The show documented Mike moving in with Jerrod and highlighted intense struggles, including Jerrod’s admitted infidelity while Mike was away. As per the Los Angeles Times, Jerrod famously noted:

I am in a relationship that I want to be monogamous. And then he wasn’t in the city I was in. That’s all it took. I was like, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you,’ and then you’re out of town? Alright, I’ll f— anybody then.

Jerrod Carmichael at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 10 January 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Mid-2025: Jerrod bans Mike from seeing his special Don't Be Gay

In July 2025, Jerrod explored their relationship further in his newest special, Don't Be Gay, which Mike was famously banned from seeing until the final taping. In a conversation with Late Night’s Seth Meyers, Jerrod explained:

He wasn’t allowed to come to any show. He saw it for the first time at the taping and it’s because when you’re a comedian, you’re writing about your life. ... I didn’t want him there judging it because it’s my right to express how I feel about our relationship to the audience. He would have come and been like, ‘That’s not how it went.’ So I didn’t want that.

The popular actor also noted that being with Mike has changed his life goals, especially regarding children:

There’s a hypothetical child that keeps coming up… I probably thought I was just here to help take care of my family without considering a family of my own, but I don’t feel that way now.

Jerrod Carmichael on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 21, Episode 21062. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Jerrod Carmichael? Jerrod Carmichael is an award-winning American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and filmmaker. Where is Jerrod Carmichael from? He was born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States. How old is Jerrod Carmichael? As of January 2026, he is 38 years old. He was born on 6 April 1987. Is Jerrod Carmichael married? The American stand-up comedian is not married. Is Jerrod Carmichael in a relationship? He has been in a relationship with his boyfriend, Michael (Mike), for approximately three years. Is Jerrod Carmichael in love with Tyler? In the premiere episode of his HBO show, Carmichael publicly revealed that he fell in love with his close friend, rapper Tyler, The Creator, but Tyler did not feel the same, and they remain friends. Where does Jerrod Carmichael live? The filmmaker currently lives in New York City.

Jerrod Carmichael's boyfriend, Mike, is a writer who has been in a relationship with the comedian for approximately three years as of late 2025. He became known through Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show on HBO. The show reveals that their relationship is long-distance, with Jerrod based in New York. Mike is a graduate student at the University of Iowa.

