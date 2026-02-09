The real story of Lavell Crawford’s wife, DeShawn Crawford
Lavell Crawford’s wife, DeShawn Crawford, is an American entrepreneur and fashion business owner. The couple has been married since February 2009, and they share a son. Despite marrying a public figure, DeShawn Crawford maintains a private life away from the entertainment industry.
- DeShawn Crawford and Lavell Crawford met in 2007 and have been married since Valentine's Day, 14 February 2009.
- DeShawn and Lavell share one son, L.J. Crawford, born in November 2010.
- DeShawn often accompanies her husband to high-profile red carpet events, including the Hoodie Awards.
Meet Lavell Crawford’s wife, DeShawn Crawford
DeShawn Crawford was born on 12 May 1980 in the United States of America, making her 45 years old as of 2026. She is an American national of African-American heritage.
DeShawn Crawford maintains a very private personal life, and specific details regarding her early childhood or family background are not publicly disclosed. However, her background is frequently discussed in the context of her support for her husband’s career and health.
A look at DeShawn Crawford’s career
DeShawn Crawford has carved out her own professional identity beyond being married to a Hollywood entertainer. She is an American entrepreneur and business owner, best known for running an online fashion boutique called Donita Marie that focuses on women’s clothing and accessories.
Through this business, she curates fashion pieces such as dresses, jackets, tops, and bottoms, using her eye for style to cater to a diverse clientele looking for modern, accessible apparel.
Inside DeShawn Crawford and Lavell Crawford’s relationship
Comedian and actor Lavell Crawford has been married to DeShawn Crawford for over 15 years. The couple met in 2007 and dated for two years before their Valentine's Day wedding on 14 February 2009. Lavell and DeShawn share a son, L.J. Crawford, born in November 2010.
While they maintain a level of privacy, they have appeared together at various industry events, such as the Ford Neighborhood Awards. On 10 June 2023, Lavell took to Instagram to celebrate his marriage and publicly express gratitude for his wife, DeShawn Crawford. Reflecting on their years together, the famous actor shared:
From 2009 to 2023 of marital bliss.Some say love and marriage is hard and some say it’s a business well I disagree you call me whipped you can call me a simp but with out this woman’s love I would be out of my mind and out of business thank you God the creator both heaven and earth and Jesus Christ given me this blessed gift a wife
In a 2024 interview with Club Shay Shay, Lavell Crawford reflected on how his life has changed since being with his wife, DeShawn Crawford. He spoke about their shared growth, achievements, and how they inspire each other to improve, saying:
Since I’ve been with my wife, I’ve advanced more. I’ve slimmed down, we own property, we own businesses, we’re just graduating to bigger and better things everyday. She makes me better, I make her better.
FAQs
- Who is DeShawn Crawford? DeShawn Crawford is an American entrepreneur best known as the wife of comedian and actor Lavell Crawford.
- Where is DeShawn Crawford from? DeShawn Crawford was born in the United States of America.
- How old is DeShawn Crawford? She was born on 12 May 1980, making her 45 years old as of 2026.
- Is Lavell Crawford still married? The popular comedian is still married to DeShawn Crawford. The couple tied the knot on 14 February 2009 and have remained together.
- How did Crawford meet his wife? The couple met in 2007 and dated for approximately two years before their Valentine's Day wedding in 2009.
- Who are Lavell Crawford’s kids? The American actor and his wife, DeShawn, has one son.
- When was Lavell Crawford’s son born? The actor's son, often referred to as LJ or Little Lavell, was born on 18 November 2010.
- Does Lavell Crawford have a daughter? There is no public information confirming that Lavell Crawford has a daughter.
- Where does DeShawn Crawford live? She currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States.
Lavell Crawford’s wife, DeShawn Crawford, is an American entrepreneur who has built her own career in fashion while supporting her husband’s long comedy journey. She and Lavell have been married for over 15 years, since 14 February 2009, and they share one son, L.J. Crawford, born in 2010.
