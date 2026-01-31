Who is Femi Adelana? A Look at Tana Adelana’s husband beyond the spotlight

Femi Adelana is a Nigerian businessman, best known as the husband of Nollywood actress and TV host Tana Adelana. The couple got married in 2007 and has two children together. While Tana is well known in the entertainment industry, Femi has built a career in business operations and development, choosing to keep a relatively low profile compared to his wife’s celebrity status.

Key takeaways

Femi Adelana is primarily known as the husband of Nigerian Nollywood actress, producer, and entrepreneur Tana Adelana .

. The couple married in September 2007 after dating for years and have two children together.

after dating for years and have two children together. Femi is a private individual who has largely remained out of the public eye throughout their marriage.

He serves as the Managing Director of Spectrum Global Energy Ltd and the Director of Operations and Business Development at Centurion CS Ltd.

Profile summary

Full name Femi Adelana Gender Male Nationality Nigerian Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Marital status Married Wife Tana Adelana Children Two Profession Businessman

Who is Femi Adelana: A look at his early life and background

Femi Adelana maintains a private life, and while specific details about his childhood or parents are not public. He, however, is known to be a Nigerian national of the Yoruba tribe.

As for his education, Femi studied at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom, where he graduated with a Master of Science (MSc) degree. Before that, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Image Management (1995–1998).

Inside Femi Adelana’s career

Tana Adelana’s husband has established a longstanding career in executive management within the energy industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, since May 2011, he has been serving as Managing Director of Spectrum Global Energy Ltd, a Lagos-based company focused on energy solutions and global operations.

He has also been the Director of Operations and Business Development at Centurion CS Ltd since January 2018, overseeing daily operations and driving the company’s strategic expansion. In addition to his executive roles, he is a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), having earned his Windows 2000 Server certification in October 2002.

Femi Adelana and Tana Adelana’s relationship

Femi Adelana and Tana Adelana, a Nollywood actress and TV presenter, have been together for almost two decades. The pair tied the knot in 2007 after being in a long-term relationship. Femi and Tana have two children, including a daughter.

The Nigerian actress intentionally keeps her husband out of the spotlight, as he is not a public figure. She has publicly shared photos of him only on rare occasions, such as during her grandmother's burial in 2019.

In an interview with Punch, reflecting on her many years of marriage with Femi Adelana, she shared a simple message about growth and partnership that many people can relate to:

Marriage is a continuous exercise; so, I’m still learning. But it has taught me how to deal with people from different backgrounds. It has taught me to be patient, and I’ve learnt that two heads are better than one.

Explaining why she keeps her family off social media, she said:

I don’t usually share pictures of my husband and kids because I am the one in the limelight. It’s not like I’m hiding my family. We just want to have a normal family void of media and prying eyes.

In an interview with Sun News, as reported by Pulse, when she was asked what advice she had for intending spouses, she said:

I was very young when I got married. I never had the formula for marrying the right man, but I married Femi Adelana because he loved me unconditionally. Love is very important in marriage, and everything else is additional. But a lot of people get into marriage for different reasons: money, comfort, physical looks or money.

FAQs

Who is Femi Adelana? Femi Adelana is a Nigerian energy executive and businessman, widely known as the husband of actress and film producer Tana Adelana. Where is Femi Adelana from? The businessman was born and raised in Nigeria. What tribe is Femi Adelana from? He is from the Yoruba tribe. What does Femi Adelana do now? Femi Adelana serves as the Managing Director of Spectrum Global Energy Ltd and the Director of Operations and Business Development at Centurion CS Ltd. Is Femi Adelana involved in the entertainment industry? The Nigerian businessman is not involved in entertainment and prefers to stay out of the public spotlight. When did Femi Adelana and Tana Adelana get married? They got married in September 2007 after being in a long-term relationship. Does Tana Adelana have a child? The award-winning Nollywood actress has two children with her husband, Femi. Where does Femi Adelana live now? The celebrity husband currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria, with his wife and children.

Femi Adelana is primarily known as the husband of Nigerian Nollywood actress, producer, and entrepreneur Tana Adelana. The couple has been married since September 2007, and they share two children. Unlike his wife, Femi has managed to maintain a very low profile, staying almost entirely out of the entertainment spotlight.

