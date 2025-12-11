How tall is Gru from Despicable Me? And how do the minions stack up beside him?

How tall is Gru from Despicable Me? Gru stands at approximately 6 feet 11 inches or 210 centimetres tall. However, speculation online often exaggerates his height to around 14 feet based on cartoon scaling in specific scenes, but the canonical height is much closer to a very tall human. The average Minion stands around 3 feet 7 inches (109 cm), reaching roughly Gru’s waist.

How tall is Gru from Despicable Me?

According to the official Despicable Me Wiki, Gru's height is listed as 6 feet 11 inches or 210 centimetres tall. This is close to 7 feet, which makes him significantly taller than an average human.

Some unofficial fan theories and calculations based on in-movie scaling, however, have led to popular, non-canonical estimates of him being much taller, even up to 14 feet (427 cm).

The widely circulated 14-foot estimate is derived from a fan theory that misinterprets the canonical minion height and character scaling in certain scenes.

How tall are the Minions?

The Minions are small, yellow, cylinder-shaped creatures from the Despicable Me franchise who serve as assistants to the super villain Gru. They are among the popular cartoon characters with big foreheads.

Minions stand at an average height of 3 feet 7 inches or 109 centimetres tall, significantly shorter than Gru. Other sources estimate their average height at 3 feet 5 inches or 104 centimetres tall.

While the Minions are generally depicted as being roughly one-third to one-half the height of humans, this specific measurement is the officially accepted height.

When standing next to Gru, even the tallest minion, Kevin, only comes up to roughly half of Gru's height. Bob, the shortest minion, barely reaches above Gru's knee level in the films, which is consistent with the significant difference in their canonical heights.

Below is the average height of the main minions:

Kevin

Kevin is one of the most recognisable Minions in the Despicable Me television series. He stands at approximately 3 feet 5 inches (104 centimetres), making him one of the taller Minions in the group. Kevin is easily spotted because of his tall, slender body, two eyes, and signature sprout of hair on his head.

Stuart

Stuart is one of the main Minions in the Despicable Me series. He stands at approximately 3 feet (91 centimetres), making him a medium-height Minion compared to Kevin and Bob. Stuart is easily recognised by his one eye and spiky hair, giving him a distinct look among the Minions.

Bob

Bob is one of the main Minions in the Despicable Me series and is often seen alongside Kevin and Stuart. He stands at approximately 2 feet 5 inches (74 centimetres), making him the smallest of the three main Minions. Bob is easily recognised by his two different-coloured eyes (one green, one brown) and his short, round body.

Who is Gru?

Felonious Gru Sr., known simply as Gru, is the main protagonist of the Despicable Me franchise, voiced by actor Steve Carell. He is a tall, bald man with a long nose and a distinctive accent.

Who are the Minions?

The Minions are small, yellow, capsule-shaped creatures who serve as the loyal henchmen and comedic relief in the Despicable Me franchise. They are characterised by their gibberish language (Minionese), love of bananas, and mischievous, childlike behaviour.

Who is the tallest Minion?

The tallest minion is Kevin. He is approximately 3.5 feet (1.1 meters) tall and is the leader of the main trio of Minions featured in the films Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Is Gru or Lucy taller?

Gru’s wife, Lucy, appears taller than Gru mainly because of her high heels, though the Despicable Me Wiki lists her at 7 feet 1 inch or 216 centimetres tall and Gru at 6 feet 11 inches or 210 centimetres.

What is Gru short for?

In the Despicable Me franchise, Gru is a surname, and his full name is Felonious Gru.

How tall is Gru from Despicable Me in feet?

The bald cartoon character from Despicable Me is officially 6 feet 11 inches tall.

How tall is Gru from Despicable Me compared to humans?

Gru’s height is slightly above average for an adult human male, making him look a little taller than most adults in the Despicable Me films.

Felonius Gru from Despicable Me's height makes him an exceptionally tall animated character. The minions stack up significantly shorter beside him, with heights ranging from approximately 2.5 feet to 3.5 feet. This stark height difference means that even the tallest minion barely reaches Gru's waist.

