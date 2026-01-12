Jared Toller's story and his life as the man behind Constance Nunes

Jared Toller is reportedly a car enthusiast, amateur racer, and mechanic. He is best known as the ex-husband of model and reality TV star Constance Nunes. Their relationship began long before they married, but their marriage itself was short-lived. Unlike his famous former spouse, he has largely remained out of the public eye.

Jared Toller gained public attention following his relationship with Constance Nunes, whom he married in February 2019 .

. Despite the two dating for a long time, their marriage was brief, ending in less than a year in 2020.

Jared Toller is allegedly a car enthusiast, amateur racer, and mechanic.

Constance Nunes’ ex-husband largely stays away from the public eye, and little is known about his personal and professional life.

Full name Jared Toller Gender Male Date of birth 11 May 1990 Age 35 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Constance Nunes School Thousand Oaks High School Profession Car enthusiast, amateur racer, mechanic

Who is Jared Toller?

Jared Toller is an American national of white ethnicity, born on 11 May 1990 in California, United States. As of January 2026, he is 35 years old, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. Little is known about his family background, as he has never publicly disclosed information about his parents or siblings.

He first attracted public attention due to his relationship with model and reality television personality Constance Nunes. The two reportedly attended Thousand Oaks High School for their high school studies.

What is Jared Toller's profession?

Since Jared Toller keeps most aspects of his life private, little is known about his professional career. However, he is reportedly a car enthusiast, amateur racer, and mechanic.

Although Toller and Nunes were married and worked within the same industry, he chose to remain out of the public eye when Nunes rose to prominence after appearing on the Netflix reality television series Car Masters: Rust to Riches.

What happened to Constance Nunes and Jared Toller?

Constance Nunes and Jared Toller were in a long-term relationship before getting married. They reportedly shared a passion for cars and had known each other for years before tying the knot.

The couple married on 9 February 2019 in a private ceremony held at Newhall Mansion in Piru, California. However, their marriage was short-lived. In 2020, Jared Toller filed for divorce, ending their union after roughly one year.

Neither of them publicly disclosed the exact reasons for their separation. Constance later suggested that marrying at a young age, changing life circumstances, and pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

In an interview with Ruben Rojas, Constance Nunes said:

You could be the perfect package at the wrong address. And it was right when I was going through my divorce and everything. And I really took that to heart because it helped me a lot. Personally, I realise that I was not good enough. I didn’t fail. There was nothing wrong with me, just because the situation did not work out. It wasn’t where I was meant to be.

She added:

And I think a lot of people should maybe take that message to heart and mean it, because I do think that they put pressure on themselves, like, “What if I didn’t get my dream house on this one road? Well, there is something wrong with me. There is something I did not correct.” And it’s like, no, like maybe you just have to go a different way, you know, or you are meant to be somewhere else.

Following the divorce, Constance Nunes continued to build her public career as a mechanic, model, and reality television personality. She gained wider recognition through her appearance on Netflix’s Car Masters: Rust to Riches and remains active in the automotive industry and on social media.

Jared Toller, on the other hand, chose to step away from the spotlight, maintaining a private life while reportedly remaining involved in car enthusiast and racing circles.

Is Constance from Gotham Garage married?

Approximately six years after the divorce, Constance Nunes has not remarried. Despite living in the public eye, the model has kept her romantic life private and has not disclosed whether she is currently dating anyone. She is therefore presumed to be single.

Similarly, her ex-husband, Jared Toller, has maintained a low profile regarding his personal life. It remains unknown whether he has remarried or is in another relationship.

What is Jared Toller’s age? He was born on 11 May 1990, making him 35 years old as of January 2026. What is Jared Toller’s job? He is allegedly a car enthusiast, amateur racer, and mechanic. When did Jared Toller marry Constance Nunes? The two dated for a long time before exchanging marriage vows on 9 February 2019 in Piru, California, United States. How long were Constance Nunes and Jared Toller married? Their marriage was short-lived, ending barely a year later in 2020. Why did Constance Nunes and Jared Toller divorce? Neither of them has publicly disclosed the reasons for their split, but the American model has previously hinted that personal and professional differences may have contributed to the divorce. Did Constance Nunes and Jared Toller have a child? The former couple does not have any publicly known children. Is Jared Toller married? He leads a private life, and it is unknown whether he married again or is in a relationship. How tall is Jared Toller? Constance Nunes’ ex-husband, Jared Toller, stands at approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Jared Toller has largely remained a private figure despite his connection to Constance Nunes. They dated for a long time before getting married for only a year. While much about him remains undisclosed, his story highlights the life of the man behind a public personality.

